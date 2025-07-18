A blockbuster trade on the defensive side of the ball might not look like something of significant consequence to most Fantasy football managers, but on occasion it might be worth considering. The Steelers added Jalen Ramsey to a cornerbacks room that already includes Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. last month. When you combine that group of corners with the pass-rushing prowess of T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, you've got a defensive unit that could wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks and division rivals have to play that group twice a year.

Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and whoever comes out on top of the Cleveland Browns quarterback battle could see slightly diminished production as a result, but having a reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you adjust for a difficult schedule. They can also help you identify potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers to give you the depth to survive difficult matchups on a weekly basis. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. Dallas has been rumored to be in the running back market all offseason after letting 1,000-yard backs Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle walk in successive years. However, they were relatively quiet on that front, spending fifth and seventh-round draft picks on Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah while spending minimally to add Williams and fellow veteran Miles Sanders.

Those four backs and Deuce Vaughn will now compete for reps, and Williams might have the edge on everybody because of his versatility. He's had at least 40 receptions in all three of the seasons where he was healthy since being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he was given at least 191 touches in each of those years. The Cowboys will ride the hot hand from this unit, but the model favors Williams as the early starter and ranks him ahead of Najee Harris and Zach Charbonnet, who are going at least one round earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Titans receiver Calvin Ridley. Despite having arguably the worst quarterback situation in the NFL, Ridley posted a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2024, his second in a row. He really found his stride over the second half of the year as he was a top-15 Fantasy wideout from Weeks 8-18, outproducing A.J. Brown and Mike Evans. Top overall pick Cam Ward will now assume control in Tennessee, and the Titans have made a concerted effort in building chemistry between the rookie and Ridley, even placing their lockers next to each other.

Ridley's metrics check all of the boxes as he set career highs in yards per reception (15.9) and yards before catch per reception (12.3) last year. That ability to get downfield pairs perfectly with a strong-armed quarterback like Ward, and there are fewer mouths to feed in Tennessee with DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd no longer in town. The model likes Ridley as a Fantasy football sleeper and has him above the likes of Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams in its 2025 Fantasy football rankings. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

