Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey, Travis Etienne and Tyreek Hill all ranked in the top three in positional Fantasy points in 2023, only to then rank outside the top 20 last season. Whether due to injuries, ineffectiveness or a combo of both, coming off down seasons puts them on the radar as 2025 Fantasy football sleepers. McCaffrey is very familiar with this position as seemingly every year he's either topping the running back Fantasy football rankings or he's injured. Last year saw the latter, and that's had a big effect on his Fantasy football ADP 2025.

McCaffrey isn't even among the top 12 running backs being selected in 2025 Fantasy football drafts, on average. His health is, perhaps, more closely monitored than that of any other NFL player. So, how should you evaluate players like this who could just as easily be a Fantasy football sleeper pick as they could be a Fantasy bust? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Javonte Williams, who is going off inside the top 100 in most Fantasy football drafts according to the latest ADP data. Dallas has been rumored to be in the running back market all offseason after letting 1,000-yard backs Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle walk in successive years. However, they were relatively quiet on that front, spending fifth and seventh-round draft picks on Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah while spending minimally to add Williams and fellow veteran Miles Sanders.

Those four backs and Deuce Vaughn will now compete for reps, and Williams might have the edge on everybody because of his versatility. He's had at least 40 receptions in all three of the seasons where he was healthy since being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he was given at least 191 touches in each of those years. The Cowboys will ride the hot hand from this unit, but the model favors Williams as the early starter and ranks him ahead of Najee Harris and Zach Charbonnet, who are going at least one round earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers. Despite posting career highs in both catches (87) and yards (1,027) last year, Meyers dropped to the WR29 after being the WR21 the prior year. That's because he scored just four touchdowns after finding the endzone 10 times in 2023. But roster moves over the last year put Meyers in position to, again, be a redzone threat while also maintaining the high volume he achieved last season.

First, Meyers enters the year as the clear-cut No. 1 wideout in Vegas with Davante Adams no longer around. Secondly, Geno Smith is a massive upgrade at quarterback, and he allowed each of D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to rank in the top 20 in positional Fantasy points at least once over Smith's three seasons starting in Seattle. Meyers averaged 75.4 receiving yards per game after Adams was traded, which projects to nearly 1,300 yards over 17 games, so the upgrade that Smith also provides makes Meyers a Fantasy football sleeper. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.78)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.00)

3. Saquon Barkley (4.11)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.33)

5. CeeDee Lamb (5.22)

6. Justin Jefferson (6.11)

7. Malik Nabers (8.33)

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown (9.67)

9. Ashton Jeanty (9.78)

10. Puka Nacua (10.11)