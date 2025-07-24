The NFL schedule has been released, and Fantasy football managers are already shaping their 2025 Fantasy football draft strategies. One of the most notable moves following the 2025 NFL Draft was the trade of wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys. After posting 174 receptions, 2,841 yards, and 12 touchdowns over his first three seasons, Pickens now becomes part of a dynamic Dallas offense that includes Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Jake Ferguson. His presence could affect Lamb's Fantasy outlook, though Lamb still projects as a top-tier wideout after notching four straight 1,100-yard seasons and three consecutive years with over 100 receptions.

As the final stretch of the offseason gets underway, Fantasy managers are busy locking in their 2025 Fantasy football rankings and identifying the year's top sleepers, breakout candidates, and potential busts. A reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football rankings can ensure you're getting maximum value out of every pick. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. Dallas has been rumored to be in the running back market all offseason after letting 1,000-yard backs Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle walk in successive years. However, they were relatively quiet on that front, spending fifth and seventh-round draft picks on Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah while spending minimally to add Williams and fellow veteran Miles Sanders.

Those four backs and Deuce Vaughn will now compete for reps, and Williams might have the edge on everybody because of his versatility. He's had at least 40 receptions in all three of the seasons where he was healthy since being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he was given at least 191 touches in each of those years. The Cowboys will ride the hot hand from this unit, but the model favors Williams as the early starter and ranks him ahead of Najee Harris and Zach Charbonnet, who are going at least one round earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison. Minnesota selected Addison 23rd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of USC. Addison has already notched 19 touchdowns across his first two seasons, despite starting each year with a different Week 1 quarterback and playing alongside Justin Jefferson. While he'll need to establish chemistry with yet another new signal-caller in 2025, his track record suggests that won't be an issue. He's posted 1,786 receiving yards over his first two NFL seasons, averaging 893 yards per year.

However, Addison could miss the start of the season due to a pending trial in July related to a 2024 DUI citation. The NFL typically waits for legal proceedings to conclude before issuing disciplinary action, and Addison is likely facing a three-game suspension. That looming suspension has caused his average draft position (ADP) to fall, creating potential value for savvy fantasy managers. Championships are often won in the latter part of the season, and Addison showed strong late-season form last year, topping 130 receiving yards in two of his final seven games and scoring six touchdowns during that span. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.78)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.00)

3. Saquon Barkley (4.11)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.33)

5. CeeDee Lamb (5.22)

6. Justin Jefferson (6.11)

7. Malik Nabers (8.33)

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown (9.67)

9. Ashton Jeanty (9.78)

10. Puka Nacua (10.11)