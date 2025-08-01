Veterans with something to prove this season are ones to target as 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, and there's a trio of wideouts who fit the bill. Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins and Cooper Kupp have combined for 10 Pro Bowls, but they're all coming off down years, are all on the wrong side of 30, and are all playing for new teams. Thus, there's much to prove for each, and all having 12th-round value or later, per their 2025 Fantasy football ADP, indicates that Fantasy managers aren't expecting much from the vets this year.

Low expectations, however, is one of the components to identifying a Fantasy football sleeper 2025. Any of these three receivers could be steals at the end of Fantasy football drafts, and there players at other positions in the same boat. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is being picked outside the top 50 according to the latest ADP data. The three-time Super Bowl MVP setting such a lofty bar for himself is what allows him to be labeled a Fantasy football sleeper, but Mahomes ranked just 12th in positional Fantasy points a year ago. That was his first time falling outside the top eight, and much of that has to do with the litany of injuries that afflicted Kansas City. Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown combined for just 379 yards a year ago but are back to full health, as is RB Isiah Pacheco, who missed nine games.

Add in the natural progression for 2024 first-round pick, Xavier Worthy, and Mahomes has all of the weapons needed to recapture his elite Fantasy form. Also, one shouldn't ignore that Kansas City took an offensive lineman in the first round of this year's draft, which is something it hadn't done in a dozen years. Mahomes was sacked a career-high of 36 times last year, but better protection will allow more downfield shots and more stats. The 2025 Fantasy football rankings have Mahomes jumping back into the top eight quarterbacks after a dip last season, making him a sleeper from a Fantasy perspective.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft burst onto the scene as a rookie, catching 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. His stats have remained relatively stagnant since then, as he had 1,042 yards in 2023 and 1,104 yards in 2024.

The Jets had the lowest team passing grade in 2022 and the third-lowest in 2023 before Aaron Rodgers stepped in last year and New York did not run as many pass plays. Wilson is playing alongside new quarterback Justin Fields under a new offensive coordinator and does not have a ton of competition for targets, so his usage rate could be among the highest in the NFL. The model ranks Wilson ahead of wide receivers like George Pickens, Zay Flowers and Courtland Sutton, who are all going off the board before him in average Fantasy drafts. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Bijan Robinson (2.00)

2. Ja'Marr Chase (2.25)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.75)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.83)

5. CeeDee Lamb (6.00)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.00)

7. Ashton Jeanty (9.17)

8. Christian McCaffrey (9.75)

9. Malik Nabers (10.00

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown (10.83)