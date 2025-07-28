Neither Tyreek Hill nor Jaylen Waddle lived up to their Fantasy football expectations last season, with both finishing with fewer than 1,000 yards. Hill was a top-five pick in many Fantasy football drafts last year, but finished with just 959 yards after leading the NFL with 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns the season before. Waddle had just 744 yards and two touchdowns, as they were two of the biggest Fantasy football busts in 2024. Part of their statistical decline was due to the emergence of tight end Jonnu Smith, but now that Miami traded Smith to the Steelers, where should Hill and Waddle fall in 2025 Fantasy football rankings?

Both will go later than in 2025 Fantasy football drafts than they did last year, so there's the potential for their bust seasons to make them 2025 Fantasy football sleeper candidates, depending on how far they fall. Tua Tagovailoa's ability to stay healthy will play a key role in their success, and he's played 13 games or fewer in four of five NFL seasons, so how should you view Miami options entering the 2025 Fantasy football season? And which other 2025 Fantasy football sleepers should you target? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Javonte Williams, who is going off inside the top 100 in most Fantasy football drafts according to the latest ADP data. Dallas has been rumored to be in the running back market all offseason after letting 1,000-yard backs Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle walk in successive years. However, they were relatively quiet on that front, spending fifth and seventh-round draft picks on Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah while spending minimally to add Williams and fellow veteran Miles Sanders.

Those four backs and Deuce Vaughn will now compete for reps, and Williams might have the edge on everybody because of his versatility. He's had at least 40 receptions in all three of the seasons where he was healthy since being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he was given at least 191 touches in each of those years. The Cowboys will ride the hot hand from this unit, but the model favors Williams as the early starter and ranks him ahead of Najee Harris and Zach Charbonnet, who are going at least one round earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston. He saved his best performance for the final game of the season with 13 receptions for 186 yards on 14 targets against the Raiders in Week 18. Johnston took a substantial leap in his second NFL season with 711 yards and eight touchdowns after just 431 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. The model likes that progression to continue next year for the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Drops continue to hinder Johnston, who had seven drops, which translates to dropping 7.7% of his targets. That was the 27th-most of 192 pass-catchers last season. But Johnston has a real opportunity at becoming the No. 2 option in an offense quarterbacked by Justin Herbert, which leads to a high ceiling. He's a pick that comes with some risk, but given how late he's going in 2025 Fantasy football drafts, the model sees him as one of the top Fantasy football sleepers at receiver with breakout potential. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.78)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.00)

3. Saquon Barkley (4.11)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.33)

5. CeeDee Lamb (5.22)

6. Justin Jefferson (6.11)

7. Malik Nabers (8.33)

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown (9.67)

9. Ashton Jeanty (9.78)

10. Puka Nacua (10.11)