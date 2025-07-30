The Detroit Lions backfield was one of the most intriguing storylines during the 2024 Fantasy football season, as Jahymr Gibbs ultimately wound up ahead of David Montgomery on the depth chart. Gibbs finished as the RB2 in Fantasy points per game, while Montgomery still added value with 775 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Montgomery's role could decrease even more this season though, so he is a player to be cautious about as a potential Fantasy football bust. However, a drop in production from Gibbs could also turn Montgomery into a Fantasy football sleeper.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Javonte Williams, who is going off inside the top 100 in most Fantasy football drafts according to the latest ADP data. Dallas has been rumored to be in the running back market all offseason after letting 1,000-yard backs Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle walk in successive years. However, they were relatively quiet on that front, spending fifth and seventh-round draft picks on Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah while spending minimally to add Williams and fellow veteran Miles Sanders.

Those four backs and Deuce Vaughn will now compete for reps, and Williams might have the edge on everybody because of his versatility. He's had at least 40 receptions in all three of the seasons where he was healthy since being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he was given at least 191 touches in each of those years. The Cowboys will ride the hot hand from this unit, but the model favors Williams as the early starter and ranks him ahead of Najee Harris and Zach Charbonnet, who are going at least one round earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft burst onto the scene as a rookie, catching 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. His stats have remained relatively stagnant since then, as he had 1,042 yards in 2023 and 1,104 yards in 2024.

The Jets had the lowest team passing grade in 2022 and the third-lowest in 2023 before Aaron Rodgers stepped in last year and New York did not run as many pass plays. Wilson is playing alongside new quarterback Justin Fields under a new offensive coordinator and does not have a ton of competition for targets, so his usage rate could be among the highest in the NFL. The model ranks Wilson ahead of wide receivers like George Pickens, Zay Flowers and Courtland Sutton, who are all going off the board before him in average Fantasy drafts. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Bijan Robinson (2.00)

2. Ja'Marr Chase (2.25)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.75)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.83)

5. CeeDee Lamb (6.00)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.00)

7. Ashton Jeanty (9.17)

8. Christian McCaffrey (9.75)

9. Malik Nabers (10.00

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown (10.83)