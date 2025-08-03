With NFL training camps well underway, the time has come for Fantasy football managers to start crafting their 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy. As always, rookies bring high-risk, high-reward potential to Fantasy lineups, and 2025 is no exception. First-year standouts like Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty and Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren are already generating buzz, climbing up early 2025 Fantasy football rankings, but do they deserve a spot on your draft board?

Other intriguing rookies to monitor include Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, Jacksonville Jaguars dynamic playmaker Travis Hunter, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. Will any of them become Fantasy football breakout stars? Are there any other rookies who you should target as potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is being picked outside the top 50 according to the latest ADP data. The three-time Super Bowl MVP setting such a lofty bar for himself is what allows him to be labeled a Fantasy football sleeper, but Mahomes ranked just 12th in positional Fantasy points a year ago. That was his first time falling outside the top eight, and much of that has to do with the litany of injuries that afflicted Kansas City. Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown combined for just 379 yards a year ago but are back to full health, as is RB Isiah Pacheco, who missed nine games.

Add in the natural progression for 2024 first-round pick, Xavier Worthy, and Mahomes has all of the weapons needed to recapture his elite Fantasy form. Also, one shouldn't ignore that Kansas City took an offensive lineman in the first round of this year's draft, which is something it hadn't done in a dozen years. Mahomes was sacked a career-high of 36 times last year, but better protection will allow more downfield shots and more stats. The 2025 Fantasy football rankings have Mahomes jumping back into the top eight quarterbacks after a dip last season, making him a sleeper from a Fantasy perspective.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. A reliable playmaker, Moore has recorded four 1,000-yard seasons in his career and totaled 194 receptions for 2,300 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first two years with the Bears. Despite being a known commodity, Moore's sleeper potential in 2025 stems from Chicago's offensive overhaul, which could unlock his ceiling in new ways.

The Bears' quarterback situation has stabilized with the arrival of No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, whose elite arm talent and mobility offer a significant upgrade at the position. Moore has already shown the ability to thrive with subpar quarterback play, and if Williams adjusts quickly to the NFL, Moore could be in line for a breakout campaign. Another major part of the Bears' transformation comes from their hiring of former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as head coach. Known for his creativity and success developing explosive offenses in Detroit, Johnson is expected to bring a more aggressive and modern scheme to Chicago. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.81)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.25)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.69)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.81)

5. CeeDee Lamb (5.88)

6. Justin Jefferson (6.25)

7. Christian McCaffrey (9.31)

8. Ashton Jeanty (10.62)

9. De'Von Achane (10.75)

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown (10.75)