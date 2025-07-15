The Chicago Bears head into the 2025 NFL season amid a four-year playoff drought, but expectations are high under new head coach Ben Johnson. He led the top-ranked offense in the NFL with the Lions last year, and Chicago's offense is loaded with players who will be popular picks in 2025 Fantasy football drafts. Wide receiver DJ Moore has gone over 95 receptions in each of the last two campaigns, although he failed to eclipse 1,000 yards and finished with career lows in yards per route run and yards per touch last season. He is facing increased competition this year after the Bears used their first two draft picks on pass catchers, so could Moore wind up as one of the 2025 Fantasy football busts?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. He simply could not evade the injury bug in 2024, missing Weeks 2 and 3 due to an oblique, missing Weeks 14 and 15 due to a calf, and missing Weeks 17 and 18 due to an ankle. It was apparent that Walker was playing at less than full health as he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry after averaging 4.4 over his first two seasons. Even with that decrease in productivity and missing six games, he scored at least eight touchdowns for the third straight year.

Walker played 15 games in each of his first two seasons, so a return to good health can be expected, and Seattle appears to be moving towards a run-oriented offense. It moved on from vets Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, while the Seahawks took an offensive guard with their first-round pick, and then were the only team to select a fullback in the 2025 NFL Draft. After dropping to the RB29 last season, SportsLine's advanced model has lofty Fantasy football projections for Walker in 2025 and has him as a top-20 Fantasy running back.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. The 25-year-old entered the 2024 season as the clear starter in Denver, but he wound up in a three-man rotation by the end of the year. He is getting a new start in Dallas this season after signing a one-year deal when the Cowboys moved on from Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook.

Williams is joined by former Panthers running back Miles Sanders and fifth-round draft pick Jaydon Blue, so Williams could certainly wind up atop the depth chart. He is the most proven early-down rusher of the trio and is also the most productive receiver out of the backfield. The model has Williams ranked ahead of a slew of running backs who are going off the board before him in average Fantasy drafts, making him a Fantasy sleeper to target. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance?