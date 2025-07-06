There could be as many as a dozen teams with new starting quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL season, compared to Week 1 of last year. That's a whole lot of shuffling at the position, making the need for a trusty set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings all but mandatory. From first-year starters like Cam Ward and J.J. McCarthy to veterans like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold, there's been heavy turnover at the position. Who is in the best position to emerge as one of the top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers under center?

Having a stud wideout to lean on certainly helps, and Wilson said what attracted him to New York was the chance to play with Malik Nabers. With a reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football rankings, you can make informed decisions and identify potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers that allow you to take a chance on a player like Wilson. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. A torn hamstring cut Prescott's season short in 2024, and it was a season in which he underwhelmed before the injury. His passer rating and touchdown rate were career lows, but much of that has to do with an anemic, one-dimensional offense. The Cowboys ranked 30th in yards per rush, putting lots of pressure on the passing game, and that aerial attack had very little outside of CeeDee Lamb.

With that, Dallas made several offensive upgrades this offseason, fortifying its running back room, drafting an O-lineman in the first round, and adding George Pickens as a secondary wideout. That all should benefit Prescott, who has finished as a top-seven Fantasy quarterback in each of his last three healthy seasons. One also can't forget that Dallas had the No. 1 scoring offense just two years ago, and the offensive coordinator of that team is now the head coach. SportsLine's model has Prescott having a resurgent season and finishing as a top-10 Fantasy QB in 2025.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The former No. 1 overall pick was the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and a Pro Bowler in 2020 and 2021, but injuries and coaching staff changes led to sagging production in 2022 and 2023. He finally managed to play in all 17 games in 2024 and finished as QB10 after passing for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 572 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Now the model is expecting him to take a big step forward in 2025, which will be his third season in Drew Petzing's offense. It's a unit that remains almost entirely intact after last season, and the potential for Marvin Harrison Jr. to take another step forward should elicit optimism. That's why the model ranks Murray ahead of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, even though Mahomes is being drafted over 30 picks earlier in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.