The Tennessee Titans selected quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and now the hope is that he can guide the franchise back to relevance after missing the playoffs the last three years. It will likely be a long process after a three-win season, and Fantasy football managers might also need to be patient after he landed in an offense that ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring last season. However, recently we've seen rookie quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix and C.J. Stroud provide an immediate lift to their respective offenses and work their way into Fantasy football lineups.

Ward has a 2025 Fantasy football ADP of 145.3 as we hurdle towards draft season, but there are some other potential contributors who are typically on the board at that stage of the draft.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. Dallas had a clear need at running back this offseason, but they decided to address it shrewdly. Jerry Jones let 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle walk in free agency, spent a total of $4.2 million to sign Williams and Miles Sanders and then spent fifth and seventh-round picks on Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, respectively.

Williams appears to be the most versatile of the four backs in Cowboys camp and the early indication is that he'll be first in line for touches. Whoever seizes the opportunity in Dallas will be running behind one of the NFL's best interior offensive lines and that alone makes all four of these players worth a flier at varying stages of the draft. Ultimately, the model ranks Williams well inside its top 30 running backs despite the fact that he's been the 33rd RB off the board on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The former No. 1 overall pick was the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and a Pro Bowler in 2020 and 2021, but injuries and coaching staff changes led to sagging production in 2022 and 2023. He finally managed to play in all 17 games in 2024 and finished as QB10 after passing for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 572 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Now the model is expecting him to take a big step forward in 2025, which will be his third season in Drew Petzing's offense. It's a unit that remains almost entirely intact after last season, and the potential for Marvin Harrison Jr. to take another step forward should elicit optimism. That's why the model ranks Murray ahead of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, even though Mahomes is being drafted over 30 picks earlier in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London.

