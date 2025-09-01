Dan Campbell inherited Ben Johnson to the Lions coaching staff when Campbell became the Detroit Lions head coach in 2021, but it didn't take Campbell long to realize Johnson needed a promotion. Johnson went from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator in Campbell's second season, and the Lions went from the No. 25 to No. 5 scoring offense in Johnson's first season as OC. But for the first time since, Johnson won't be overseeing an offense that's seen an emergence of playmakers such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta over the last few years, so should your expectations depreciate when making 2025 Fantasy football rankings?

The Lions' loss is the Bears' gain as Johnson became the Chicago head coach, so after Caleb Williams finished as QB16 as a rookie, is the former No. 1 overall pick ready to become a QB1 out of 2025 Fantasy football drafts? Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Vikings running back Aaron Jones. The veteran's price fell after Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that he and Jordan Mason were "1A-1B" on the depth chart earlier in camp, but that's also creating the potential for value from a proven player. Jones is now the 25th running back off the board on average despite finishing as RB15 last season.

He rushed for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns and was heavily involved in Minnesota's passing attack, catching 51 passes for 408 yards and two more scores. Mason might have an exciting downhill running style, but he missed five games last season and has 250 career touches in three seasons. Jones was able to withstand a career-high 306 touches in his age-30 season and the model ranks him as RB16 for 2025.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Commanders running back Austin Ekeler. The 30-year-old running back was once one of the best RBs in Fantasy football due to his high passing game volume with the Chargers. Even with Brian Robinson being the lead running back in the offense last year, Ekeler still averaged 2.9 receptions per game in his first season in Washington. That number now has a great chance to go up following Robinson's trade to ther 49ers.

Ekeler added four touchdowns and averaged 4.8 yards per rush last season. Ekeler is going later in Fantasy football drafts than he should because he's not his team's RB1, however, receptions are significantly more valuable than carries in PPR formats, making Ekeler one of the model's 2025 Fantasy football sleepers. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.68)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.57)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.16)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.58)

7. Derrick Henry (7.73)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.98)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.69)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.85)