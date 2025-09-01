The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions, and chances are that if you had Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith in your Fantasy football lineups, you probably had a solidly successful season too. The Eagles will hoist their championship banner before the 2025 NFL Opening Kickoff Game on Thursday against the Cowboys, which means the clock is ticking to finish your 2025 Fantasy football draft prep. Philadelphia did get some bad news this offseason, as Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson suffered a knee injury that will put him in jeopardy of missing games early in the season.

So how might that impact the stock of Hurts and Barkley in particular, who used a dominant Eagles interior offensive line during their historic seasons in 2024? A reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you answer those types of questions while also identifying potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers poised to outperform their 2025 Fantasy football ADP. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. He's 37 now and was hampered by a back injury during training camp, but Rams head coach Sean McVay has been adamant that he expects Stafford to be ready to play by Week 1 against the Texans. Stafford should also benefit enormously from having Puka Nacua completely healthy again and the offseason addition of Davante Adams, who recorded his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season despite playing for the Raiders and Jets.

His production slipped late in the regular season, but he was excellent during the 2025 NFL Playoffs. He completed 45 of his 71 postseason pass attempts and threw for 533 yards and four touchdowns in two playoff games without an interception. He's not a running threat, and that's a hindrance in this era of Fantasy football, but the model still ranks him ahead of quarterbacks like Drake Maye and C.J. Stroud who are being drafted at least three rounds earlier on average in 2025.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Commanders running back Austin Ekeler. The 30-year-old running back was once one of the best RBs in Fantasy football due to his high passing game volume with the Chargers. Even with Brian Robinson being the lead running back in the offense last year, Ekeler still averaged 2.9 receptions per game in his first season in Washington. That number now has a great chance to go up following Robinson's trade to the 49ers.

Ekeler added four touchdowns and averaged 4.8 yards per rush last season. Ekeler is going later in Fantasy football drafts than he should because he's not his team's RB1, however, receptions are significantly more valuable than carries in PPR formats, making Ekeler one of the model's 2025 Fantasy football sleepers. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target, and which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.68)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.57)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.16)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.58)

7. Derrick Henry (7.73)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.98)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.69)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.85)