The 49ers are looking to be the latest team to complete the last-to-first transformation in their division, which has been done in four of the last five seasons, and if San Francisco can accomplish that, there's a good chance they'll have some players outperforming their ADP in 2025 Fantasy football drafts. One of the benefits of coming in last place is an easier schedule the following year, so can 49ers like Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle finish toward the very top of their positions in Fantasy points.

The 49ers already have additional injuries early in training camp, on top of Brandon Aiyuk, who will miss at least the first few weeks of the season following his knee injury last year. Aiyuk's early-season absence drops him in 2025 Fantasy football rankings, but he's still someone to be drafted, and he could even be a 2025 Fantasy football sleeper if he falls far enough. Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. Las Vegas will have a new look this season as Pete Carroll takes over as head coach and reunites with the former Seahawks QB. Smith threw for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns in his first full season in Seattle, so reconnecting with Carroll promises to be a positive one.

The Raiders offense will also get a boost from adding former 49ers and Eagles coach Chip Kelly as OC. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has impressed in preseason for the Silver and Black, and could give Smith another weapon to work with along with standout tight end Brock Bowers. The model ranks Smith among the likes of Tua Tagovailoa and C.J. Stroud in its 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings, and he could be a surprising asset on Fantasy football rosters this season.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Titans running back Tony Pollard. The 28-year-old is coming off a career-high 1,079 rushing yards in his sixth NFL season for his third straight 1,000-yard season. He rushed for more than 100 yards in three of his final nine games of the season in his first year in Tennessee, and with Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, expected to start the season at quarterback, the Titans have the chance to be a significantly improved offense.

Pollard could receive an even larger workload earlier in the season than expected after Tyjae Spears suffered a high ankle sprain during the preseason and will miss at least four games. If Pollard gets off to a hot start and builds a rapport with Ward and the offensive line, he could sustain a high snap count the majority of the season. Pollard is going outside the top 25 running backs in ADP, and the model sees value in taking Pollard with the chance of an improved offense as a 2025 Fantasy football sleeper candidate. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target, and which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.67)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.56)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.17)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.90)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.61)

7. Derrick Henry (7.64)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.94)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.68)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.81)