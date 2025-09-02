Few Fantasy managers expected Jayden Daniels to have such a big impact on Fantasy football rosters last season. The Washington Commanders starter ended his rookie campaign QB6 in Fantasy football points per game as he propelled his team to its first winning record since 2015. Daniels' impressive season makes him a popular pick for 2025 Fantasy football drafts, and his ADP is on par with Philadelphia Eagles starter and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.

Daniels is just one QB to consider when you construct your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy. Should you take a chance on another rookie to follow in Daniels' footsteps, or is it better to draft a quarterback with a proven fantasy record? Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. Las Vegas will have a new look this season as Pete Carroll takes over as head coach and reunites with the former Seahawks QB. Smith threw for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns in his first full season in Seattle, so reconnecting with Carroll promises to be a positive one.

The Raiders offense will also get a boost from adding former 49ers and Eagles coach Chip Kelly as OC. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has impressed in preseason for the Silver and Black, and could give Smith another weapon to work with along with standout tight end Brock Bowers. The model ranks Smith among the likes of Tua Tagovailoa and C.J. Stroud in its 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings, and he could be a surprising asset on Fantasy football rosters this season.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Commanders running back Austin Ekeler. The 30-year-old running back was once one of the best RBs in Fantasy football due to his high passing game volume with the Chargers. Even with Brian Robinson being the lead running back in the offense last year, Ekeler still averaged 2.9 receptions per game in his first season in Washington. That number now has a great chance to go up following Robinson's trade to the 49ers.

Ekeler added four touchdowns and averaged 4.8 yards per rush last season. Ekeler is going later in Fantasy football drafts than he should because he's not his team's RB1, however, receptions are significantly more valuable than carries in PPR formats, making Ekeler one of the model's 2025 Fantasy football sleepers. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target, and which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.67)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.56)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.17)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.90)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.61)

7. Derrick Henry (7.64)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.94)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.68)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.81)