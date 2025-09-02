Winning a Fantasy football championship can be extremely difficult, as it requires managers to build a balanced roster with strong picks from the beginning of 2025 Fantasy football drafts to the end. While hitting on superstars early in the draft can ensure a competitive team, the Fantasy football sleepers in latter rounds could be the difference maker. Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins sits atop Denver's unofficial depth chart heading into the season, but he is being selected much later than rookie teammate RJ Harvey in Fantasy drafts. Dobbins has appeared in just 37 games in five NFL seasons due to injuries, so how should you approach him with your 2025 Fantasy football lineups?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen. The 35-year-old veteran showed he still had production in the tank last year, averaging 63.9 receiving yards per game in nine games when he played at least 58% of snaps. He was the WR21 in Fantasy points per game from Weeks 12-18.

A preseason trade from Carolina back to Minnesota, where he played from 2013 to 2022, lands him in a golden spot, at least early in the season. The Vikings won't have Jordan Addison for three games (suspension), and Rondale Moore (knee) is out for the year. Additionally, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor and Tai Felton have all dealt with injuries this preseason, so Thielen could be one of the primary options in this offense for at least a few weeks.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Commanders running back Austin Ekeler. The 30-year-old running back was once one of the best RBs in Fantasy football due to his high passing game volume with the Chargers. Even with Brian Robinson being the lead running back in the offense last year, Ekeler still averaged 2.9 receptions per game in his first season in Washington. That number now has a great chance to go up following Robinson's trade to the 49ers.

Ekeler added four touchdowns and averaged 4.8 yards per rush last season. Ekeler is going later in Fantasy football drafts than he should because he's not his team's RB1, however, receptions are significantly more valuable than carries in PPR formats, making Ekeler one of the model's 2025 Fantasy football sleepers. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.67)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.56)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.17)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.90)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.61)

7. Derrick Henry (7.64)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.94)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.68)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.81)