For those who were patient enough to wait until the week of the 2025 NFL season to hold their 2025 Fantasy football drafts, you'll have the advantage of clarity. When you draft a few weeks before the season, there's the unknown of trades, injuries, contracts, positional battles, and more when creating a 2025 Fantasy football strategy. But now that the 2025 NFL season is finally set to begin on Thursday, it is the perfect time to take advantage of expert Fantasy football advice and 2025 Fantasy football rankings, with training camp now complete.

The 49ers have been hit hard with injuries throughout training camp, and they still have one of the few unknowns in the NFL with Jauan Jennings' calf injury and contract dispute. San Francisco added to its playmaking group during training camp by trading for Commanders running back Brian Robinson, so should Robinson's presence alter Christian McCaffrey's placement in 2025 Fantasy football rankings? Before finalizing your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman. The fifth-year receiver isn't coming off one of his better seasons, posting 69 receptions for 808 yards and three touchdowns, all the lowest since his rookie season. However, the Colts didn't have consistent quarterback play. Anthony Richardson played 11 games last season, and although his dual-threat ability is great for his personal Fantasy football appeal, it doesn't always help receivers, as Richardson will turn design passes into runs, taking away targets from pass-catchers like Pittman.

But Daniel Jones is named the Week 1 starting quarterback and head coach Shane Steichen appears to have plenty of confidence in Jones remaining the starter throughout the season. Jones' playstyle fits Pittman better than Richardson, and with two 1,000-yard seasons in his career, the model believes Pittman can return to that caliber of performer. He is going outside the top 100 players in ADP, and the model finds great value in snagging Pittman for a bounce-back season.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Titans running back Tony Pollard. The 28-year-old is coming off a career-high 1,079 rushing yards in his sixth NFL season for his third straight 1,000-yard season. He rushed for more than 100 yards in three of his final nine games of the season in his first year in Tennessee, and with Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, expected to start the season at quarterback, the Titans have the chance to be a significantly improved offense.

Pollard could receive an even larger workload earlier in the season than expected after Tyjae Spears suffered a high ankle sprain during the preseason and will miss at least four games. If Pollard gets off to a hot start and builds a rapport with Ward and the offensive line, he could sustain a high snap count the majority of the season. Pollard is going outside the top 25 running backs in ADP, and the model sees value in taking Pollard with the chance of an improved offense as a 2025 Fantasy football sleeper candidate. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.67)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.56)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.17)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.90)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.61)

7. Derrick Henry (7.64)

8. Christian McCaffrey (8.94)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.68)

10. Josh Jacobs (11.81)