Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Tight end tiers reveal clear top three, plus TEs to target late in drafts
Figuring out what you want out of your tight end might determine your whole draft strategy
Fantasy football draft strategy year after year involves figuring out what to do about the tight end position. Is it worth taking one of the elite options near the top of the draft? Are the mid-draft options at the position worth the risk? Are there any sleepers late in the draft worth prioritizing for at least the early part of the season?
In order to help answer these questions, we've put together positional tiers for each position to help you know when it's time to draft your starting tight end. Three clear options sit in the top two tiers of both PPR and non-PPR formats, and the decisions have to be made starting in Round 6 about when to take the leap on the position. We also share when it's best to target the two first-round rookies at the position, Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren.
Below are Dave Richard's positional tiers for tight ends in both PPR and non-PPR formats. Use them and all of Dave's tiers as your cheat sheets to have a successful draft.
Dave's rankings: QB tiers | RB tiers | WR tiers | TE tiers | K/DST tiers
Tight end PPR tiers
T. Kraft GB Tucker Kraft GB
T. Hockenson MIN T.J. Hockenson MIN
C. Loveland CHI Colston Loveland CHI
M. Andrews BAL Mark Andrews BAL
D. Kincaid BUF Dalton Kincaid BUF
J. Ferguson DAL Jake Ferguson DAL
D. Goedert PHI Dallas Goedert PHI
K. Pitts ATL Kyle Pitts ATL
J. Smith PIT Jonnu Smith PIT
Tight end non-PPR tiers
T. Kraft GB Tucker Kraft GB
T. Hockenson MIN T.J. Hockenson MIN
C. Loveland CHI Colston Loveland CHI
D. Kincaid BUF Dalton Kincaid BUF
J. Ferguson DAL Jake Ferguson DAL
D. Goedert PHI Dallas Goedert PHI
K. Pitts ATL Kyle Pitts ATL
J. Smith PIT Jonnu Smith PIT