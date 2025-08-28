Over the last two seasons, the New York Giants have effectively started from scratch on offense, letting Saquon Barkley walk in free agency and then waiving Daniel Jones last season. Now the future of the New York offense lies in Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers, who set a new Giants record with 109 receptions during his rookie season. Nabers was among Fantasy football breakouts last season and has been the second wide receiver off the board in 2025 Fantasy football drafts, while Dart will back up Russell Wilson, and Skattebo will battle Tyrone Tracy Jr. for touches in the New York backfield.

So can Dart and Skattebo be among 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, and will Nabers get the improved target quality he needs to put up even better numbers this season? A reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football draft rankings is the best way to answer pressing questions like that before you go on the clock this draft season. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. After missing the 2024 season with a torn meniscus, McCarthy is expected to open the season as the QB1 for the Vikings. McCarthy is in a great situation under coach Kevin O'Connell, throwing passes to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison (following a three-game suspension) and T.J. Hockenson, while playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

McCarthy also offers more running ability than Sam Darnold, who threw for a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns in Minnesota during the 2024 regular season. According to SportsLine's model, McCarthy is expected to outperform QBs like Darnold, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson this season, making him a breakout candidate in 2025.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The former five-star recruit originally committed to play at Oregon before flipping his commitment to Arizona, and he was a three-year contributor for the Wildcats. McMillan caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons at Arizona and was a consensus All-American in his junior season after leading the Big 12 with 1,319 receiving yards.

He measured in at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds before running a 4.53-second 40-yard-dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, and that was all the Panthers needed to see before selecting him eighth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now he's expected to slot in as Bryce Young's No. 1 receiver, and Young showed clear signs of growth late in his second season. He threw for 612 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception while adding three rushing touchdowns over his final three games, which is a big reason why McMillan is the model's second highest-rated rookie receiver behind Travis Hunter. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target, and which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jayden Daniels' breakout rookie season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.70)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.59)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.15)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.23)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.44)

7. Derrick Henry (8.28)

8. Christian McCaffrey (9.14)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.63)

10. Josh Jacobs (12.05)