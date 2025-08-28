Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels entered his rookie season without a notable supporting cast, but he racked up 3,568 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns en route to a top-10 Fantasy season. His talent was on display throughout the campaign, and Fantasy owners will be trying to find 2025 Fantasy football breakouts who fit the same mold. Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward was the top pick in April's draft, but he does not have a ton of weapons around him. He had 39 touchdown passes and averaged 9.5 yards per attempt last year at Miami, so he cannot be counted out in 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe are other rookie quarterbacks who are looking to make immediate impacts in Fantasy football leagues. Which Fantasy football breakouts should you add to your 2025 Fantasy football lineups? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. After missing the 2024 season with a torn meniscus, McCarthy is expected to open the season as the QB1 for the Vikings. McCarthy is in a great situation under coach Kevin O'Connell, throwing passes to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison (following a three-game suspension) and T.J. Hockenson, while playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

McCarthy also offers more running ability than Sam Darnold, who threw for a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns in Minnesota during the 2024 regular season. According to SportsLine's model, McCarthy is expected to outperform QBs like Darnold, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson this season, making him a breakout candidate in 2025.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright. The Tennessee product was stuck behind Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane on Miami's depth chart during his rookie season, finishing with 249 yards and zero touchdowns. He now has another full offseason under his belt and is in better shape heading into his second campaign.

Mostert is no longer on the roster, so Wright has moved up to second on the depth chart behind Achane. While Wright (leg) will be out for Week 1, he's expected to return in September and still has a positive long-term outlook. The model has him ranked ahead of running backs Khalil Herbert and Elijah Mitchell as a late-round Fantasy football breakout. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target, and which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jayden Daniels' breakout rookie season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.70)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.59)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.15)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.23)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.44)

7. Derrick Henry (8.28)

8. Christian McCaffrey (9.14)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.63)

10. Josh Jacobs (12.05)