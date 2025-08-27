The Tennessee Titans ranked in the bottom 10 in the NFL in nearly every offensive statistic, including total yards, passing yards and scoring, putting themselves in position for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans identified and selected Cam Ward early in the draft process as their quarterback of the future and the No. 1 overall pick. Ward is unlikely to be an early selection in 2025 Fantasy football drafts, but neither was Bo Nix, and Nix finished as QB8 in Fantasy football as a rookie for Denver. Could Ward surprise Fantasy football players similar to Nix and emerge as a top-10 quarterback for the 2025 Fantasy football season?

Ward is surrounded by some veteran playmakers who will rely on him to be viable Fantasy football options. Running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Calvin Ridley both enter their second years in Tennessee, and the Titans added Tyler Lockett this offseason. Where should these Titans fall in 2025 Fantasy football rankings, and do any of them have the potential to be a top 2025 Fantasy football sleeper with Ward potentially stepping in as QB1? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. After missing the 2024 season with a torn meniscus, McCarthy is expected to open the season as the QB1 for the Vikings. McCarthy is in a great situation under coach Kevin O'Connell, throwing passes to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison (following a three-game suspension) and T.J. Hockenson, while playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

McCarthy also offers more running ability than Sam Darnold, who threw for a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns in Minnesota during the 2024 regular season. According to SportsLine's model, McCarthy is expected to outperform QBs like Darnold, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson this season, making him a breakout candidate in 2025.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. The 26-year-old receiver was on his way toward being a Fantasy football breakout last year with early success with Dak Prescott before the Dallas QB1 suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. Tolbert had at least 40 yards in five of his eight games with Prescott, including two games with more than 80 yards, and he scored three touchdowns over that stretch.

Tolbert isn't likely to be selected in many Fantasy football drafts, however, after having 610 yards and seven touchdowns last season, he's someone to potentially stash on your bench in deeper leagues and take a wait-and-see approach. There's no guarantee that Prescott and Pickens connect early. CeeDee Lamb will be the focus of every defensive coordinator against Dallas, drawing multiple double coverages and leaving opportunities for others, such as Tolbert. The model sees potential in the fourth-year receiver as a 2025 Fantasy football breakout candidate. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.70)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.59)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.15)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.23)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.44)

7. Derrick Henry (8.28)

8. Christian McCaffrey (9.14)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.63)

10. Josh Jacobs (12.05)