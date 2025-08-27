How to approach the quarterback position is one of the most debated Fantasy football strategies yearly. Some want to secure the position with an elite Fantasy football quarterback such as Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, who have proven to be top-tier consistent scorers over the last few seasons, and are fine with using an early pick to do so. Others want to wait until later in the draft to build a roster around depth at running back or wide receiver. Last year, nearly half of the top eight scoring Fantasy football quarterbacks went undrafted in many leagues including Baker Mayfield, Bo Nix and Sam Darnold.

Leaving your 2025 Fantasy football drafts without an elite quarterback can sound like a scary proposition, but given the Fantasy football breakouts throughout the year at the position, should you focus on depth rather than the elite QB1? If you do wait on the position, a strong set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you decide who you should take a chance, or even someone to add once your Fantasy football draft is over. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would comfortably outperform his ADP (QB13). The result: Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with only nine interceptions and added 891 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground to take home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He finished as QB5 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. After missing the 2024 season with a torn meniscus, McCarthy is expected to open the season as the QB1 for the Vikings. McCarthy is in a great situation under coach Kevin O'Connell, throwing passes to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison (following a three-game suspension) and T.J. Hockenson, while playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

McCarthy also offers more running ability than Sam Darnold, who threw for a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns in Minnesota during the 2024 regular season. According to SportsLine's model, McCarthy is expected to outperform QBs like Darnold, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson this season, making him a breakout candidate in 2025.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson was the fourth running back selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he's one of the model's favorites for a standout rookie season. The 5-foot-10 running back from Ohio State rushed for 1,016 yards and led the Big Ten at 7.1 yards per rush last season. He added 27 receptions for 284 yards and had five touchdowns over the Buckeyes' four-game run to winning the College Football National Championship while averaging 7.4 yards per rush during the playoff.

Henderson goes from a championship program to one seemingly a long way away from returning to championship glory in New England. The Patriots selected Henderson No. 38 overall as a second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. His combination of patience and burst excelled at college and can carry over to the NFL in an offense desperate for playmakers. He's also a pass-catching option, which will aid him if New England trails early in games. The model projects opportunities for Henderson, making him a strong candidate for a 2025 Fantasy football breakout season. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a rookie running back to make an immediate impact. The model ranks this player as a top-10 option ahead of more established stars like Christian McCaffrey and Bucky Irving.

The model projects other 2025 Fantasy Football breakouts to target, including a RB who could shock the NFL with a top-10 performance.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.70)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.59)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.15)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.91)

5. CeeDee Lamb (7.23)

6. Justin Jefferson (7.44)

7. Derrick Henry (8.28)

8. Christian McCaffrey (9.14)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.63)

10. Josh Jacobs (12.05)