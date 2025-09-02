The Denver Broncos are coming off a surprise trip to the AFC playoffs last season, and expectations are even higher heading into the 2025 season. One of the key players in the Broncos turnaround in 2024 was quarterback Bo Nix. The former Auburn and Oregon standout was also one of the top Fantasy football quarterbacks in the NFL in his rookie season, finishing as QB6 in the final CBS Sports Fantasy football rankings. Where should Nix land in your 2025 fantasy football rankings?

The Broncos have several other players that could be considered in your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy. Tight end Evan Engram, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, and running backs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are all worthy of consideration in 2025.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Charbonnet has shared backfield duties with Kenneth Walker III during his first two seasons -- and that split is expected to continue in 2025. However, durability could tilt the workload in Charbonnet's favor. While Walker has missed 10 games over three years (including six last season), Charbonnet has only missed one game in his career.

Charbonnet also emerged as Seattle's preferred goal-line option in 2024, rushing 135 times for 532 yards and eight touchdowns, along with 42 catches for 340 yards and another score. Notably, he's yet to fumble in 318 career NFL touches, a testament to his reliability. The model sees that dependability paying off, ranking Charbonnet ahead of Jaylen Warren and Tyrone Tracy Jr., both of whom are being drafted at least 35 picks earlier in early 2025 Fantasy drafts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter. The Heisman Trophy winner was a two-way star at Colorado, racking up 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense last season. Jacksonville traded up to draft him at No. 2 overall, so he will be a focal point for the Jaguars in 2025.

He has a chance to start alongside wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Liam Coen's offense. Coen's top two wide receivers in Tampa Bay, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, were target hogs when they were both healthy. Hunter and Thomas could wind up in a similar situation, and the model has Hunter listed as one of its Fantasy football breakouts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model identifies Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Miami's WR2 enters this season off a disappointing 2024 campaign, where he totaled 744 yards on 58 receptions and two touchdowns, all career lows. Waddle's reception total has declined each of the last three seasons, going from 104 to 75 to 72 to 58.

With the Dolphins looking to rely more on running back De'Von Achane, as well as wide receiver Tyreek Hill and new addition, Darren Waller at tight end, it seems unlikely that Waddle will make a significant leap this season. With that in mind, the model ranks Waddle behind receivers like Darnell Mooney, Travis Hunter and Jauan Jennings, making him one of the top 2025 Fantasy football busts to avoid.

