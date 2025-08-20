Last year was the first in NFL history where two players rushed for over 1,900 yards in Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. Those two undoubtedly helped many win their Fantasy leagues, but what can the backs provide as 2025 Fantasy football picks? Barkley never topped 1,312 yards prior to his 2,000-yard season, while Henry's previous year with 1,900-plus yards was then followed by an injury-plagued season in which he failed to reach 1,000 yards.

Fantasy owners should try to get ahead of the curve by predicting which other running backs could have similar seasons this year that Barkley or Henry had last season. Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs are past rushing champs, while Bijan Robinson made a 480-yard leap in rushing from his rookie to his second season. Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. After posting three straight 1,000-yard seasons, even doing so in 2003 when playing only 14 games, Waddle was one of the biggest disappointments in Fantasy football last season after having 744 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 49.6 yards per game after averaging 72.4 yards per game in 2023 and 79.8 the year before. However, early ADP in Fantasy football drafts may be overreacting to Waddle's one bad year after three reliable seasons, and given some changes in Miami's personnel, Waddle should be in line for a stronger campaign.

Part of Waddle's decline last season was due to the emergence of tight end Jonnu Smith. But with Smith traded to the Steelers this offseason, that could increase Waddle's target share. Tua Tagovailoa only played 11 games last season after suffering another concussion, so if he can stay healthy, Waddle's production should rise as well. The model sees value in a bounce-back season from Waddle. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson. After three All-Big-10 selections and a national championship at Ohio State, Henderson was taken in the second round by New England. The rookie is a big-play threat who led the conference in yards per rush last season and shined when the lights were the brightest. Over the Buckeyes' four CFP games last season, Henderson averaged 103.5 scrimmage yards with five total touchdowns.

He should immediately push incumbent starter Rhamondre Stevenson for touches, especially considering the veteran's decline in production. Henderson has failed to top 4.0 yards per carry in each of the last two years while also missing seven games due to injury over that span. Having a coach in Mike Vrabel who has a run-first philosophy should also help Henderson get on the field more, and Henderson also has solid hands, which will allow him to play all three downs. SportsLine's model actually slots Henderson ahead of fellow rookie Omarion Hampton in its Fantasy football rankings, despite Hampton being a first-round pick. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Lions quarterback Jared Goff as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Goff set new career-highs in completion percentage (72.4%), passing yards (4,629), passing touchdowns (37), yards per attempt (8.6) and QB rating (111.8) last season and he's the 10th quarterback off the board on average in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

However, he lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson this offseason, who is now the head coach of the Bears, and Johnson's impact on Goff's development and the Detroit offense as a whole was well-documented. That's a big reason why the model doesn't rank Goff in QB1 territory this season, preferring an option like Jets quarterback Justin Fields, who is typically available a couple of rounds later in drafts. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

