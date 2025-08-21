Running backs have traditionally been the choice if you've owned the No. 1 overall pick in your Fantasy football drafts. However, it's an injury-prone position because of all the high-impact contact and occasionally a wide receiver or even a quarterback (depending on your league settings) comes along to insert themselves in the conversation. Ja'Marr Chase won the triple crown for receiving in the NFL last season, catching 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns for the best season of his already illustrious career.

Now he's often been the first player off the board in many 2025 Fantasy football drafts using PPR scoring. Having a reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you decide what to do at every stage of the draft while also identifying potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts that might define the upcoming season.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Saints running back Alvin Kamara. He's been a Fantasy football stud for nearly a decade now, so calling him a sleeper may seem like a misnomer but the model believes he's being significantly underdrafted right now as the 12th running back off the board on average according to the latest Fantasy football ADP data. Kamara ran for a career-high 950 yards last year despite missing three games and also caught 68 passes for 543 yards.

He scored eight total touchdowns -- his most in three seasons -- and he should be an even bigger workhorse in 2025. Derek Carr retired and rookie Tyler Shough looks like the likely starter in New Orleans, so first-year head coach Kellen Moore would be wise to make Kamara the focal point of the offense. There's no real competition for touches in New Orleans either, which is why the model ranks him ahead of Ashton Jeanty, Kyren Williams, Jonathan Taylor and Bucky Irving, who are all being drafted ahead of him. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson. After three All-Big-10 selections and a national championship at Ohio State, Henderson was taken in the second round by New England. The rookie is a big-play threat who led the conference in yards per rush last season and shined when the lights were the brightest. Over the Buckeyes' four CFP games last season, Henderson averaged 103.5 scrimmage yards with five total touchdowns.

He should immediately push incumbent starter Rhamondre Stevenson for touches, especially considering the veteran's decline in production. Henderson has failed to top 4.0 yards per carry in each of the last two years while also missing seven games due to injury over that span. Having a coach in Mike Vrabel who has a run-first philosophy should also help Henderson get on the field more, and Henderson also has solid hands, which will allow him to play all three downs. SportsLine's model actually slots Henderson ahead of fellow rookie Omarion Hampton in its Fantasy football rankings, despite Hampton being a first-round pick. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bills receiver Khalil Shakir as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Shakir had a mini-breakout in 2024, with more catches (76), yards (821) and touchdowns (four) than he had over his previous two seasons combined. But it's clear that Buffalo doesn't view him as a No. 1 wideout as, despite having more catches than Mack Hollins and Keon Coleman combined, Shakir failed to record more touchdowns than either. Additionally, the team trading for Amari Cooper midseason indicated it felt it should be getting more out of its receivers room.

Shakir can help move the chains but isn't a touchdown threat and had just two targets -- not receptions, but targets -- inside the 10-yard line in 2024. Buffalo added vets like Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore this offseason, while Coleman fits the prototypical bill of a No. 1 wideout, with Shakir being more of a slot receiver. The model agrees and places Coleman ahead of Shakir in positional rankings, with the latter being just the 49th-ranked Fantasy wideout for 2025. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

