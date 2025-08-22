Only in sports is 30 considered old, and that's especially the case for NFL running backs. A number of ball carriers are turning that age this year including Alvin Kamara, James Conner, Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler. That fact alone will cause many to downgrade them in 2025 Fantasy football rankings. However, turning 30 didn't negatively affect Derrick Henry or Aaron Jones last year, so how much stock should you put in a running back's age when doing Fantasy football 2025 draft prep?

In the case of Conner, he's getting better as he ages as he's increased his rushing yards in each of the last five years. The old adage of age just being a number has some merit with NFL running backs as recent performance should carry more weight. What other 2025 Fantasy football advice would serve you well ahead of your drafts? Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Saints running back Alvin Kamara. He's been a Fantasy football stud for nearly a decade now, so calling him a sleeper may seem like a misnomer but the model believes he's being significantly underdrafted right now as the 12th running back off the board on average according to the latest Fantasy football ADP data. Kamara ran for a career-high 950 yards last year despite missing three games and also caught 68 passes for 543 yards.

He scored eight total touchdowns -- his most in three seasons -- and he should be an even bigger workhorse in 2025. Derek Carr retired and rookie Tyler Shough looks like the likely starter in New Orleans, so first-year head coach Kellen Moore would be wise to make Kamara the focal point of the offense. There's no real competition for touches in New Orleans either, which is why the model ranks him ahead of Ashton Jeanty, Kyren Williams, Jonathan Taylor and Bucky Irving, who are all being drafted ahead of him.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson. After three All-Big-10 selections and a national championship at Ohio State, Henderson was taken in the second round by New England. The rookie is a big-play threat who led the conference in yards per rush last season and shined when the lights were the brightest. Over the Buckeyes' four CFP games last season, Henderson averaged 103.5 scrimmage yards with five total touchdowns.

He should immediately push incumbent starter Rhamondre Stevenson for touches, especially considering the veteran's decline in production. Henderson has failed to top 4.0 yards per carry in each of the last two years while also missing seven games due to injury over that span. Having a coach in Mike Vrabel who has a run-first philosophy should also help Henderson get on the field more, and Henderson also has solid hands, which will allow him to play all three downs. SportsLine's model actually slots Henderson ahead of fellow rookie Omarion Hampton in its Fantasy football rankings, despite Hampton being a first-round pick.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. The former No. 3 overall pick finally realized his potential in Minnesota, posting career highs across the board and finishing as the QB9 in Fantasy points last year. However, the old Darnold appeared over the Vikings' last two games in which he led just one scoring drive across 21 possessions and had twice as many turnovers as touchdowns. He then signed with Seattle in the offseason -- his fifth team in six seasons -- as he'll replace Geno Smith.

But Smith isn't the only now-former Seahawk as the team also lost DK. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. They're replaced with Cooper Kupp, who struggles to stay healthy, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who lacked consistency even when Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes were throwing him passes. Darnold is also away from quarterback guru, Kevin O'Connell, and will now play for a defensive head coach in Mike Macdonald. Add in that there's no Justin Jefferson out wide any longer, and you can see why the model has Darnold falling precipitously in Fantasy, compared to last year, and ranks him even behind Michael Penix Jr.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

