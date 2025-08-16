Quarterback Sam Darnold has had an up-and-down career, but he's coming off his best season as a professional. Darnold threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, which landed him a lucrative deal with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Darnold finished as QB8 in Fantasy last season. Still, despite those impressive numbers, Darnold is being drafted outside the top 20 quarterbacks in most 2025 Fantasy football drafts, making him one of the top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers to keep an eye on.

Seattle has a plethora of offensive weapons, including Kenneth Walker III, Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Kupp has hauled in 21 touchdown receptions over the last three seasons, while Walker has racked up 24 rushing scores in his first three seasons in the NFL. Should you target Darnold in the later rounds, or will another quarterback break through and be among the top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. San Francisco's signal caller regressed statistically in 2024, partially because he dealt with a depleted receiving corps and a banged-up offensive line. He also dealt with his fair share of injuries, but he still averaged 20.5 Fantasy points per game.

The return of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey will help Purdy have a reliable check-down option as well as more one-on-one opportunities for his wide receivers. Purdy will have no shortage of offensive weapons at his disposal with McCaffrey, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson, a big reason why SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of fellow QBs like Bo Nix, Justin Fields and Jared Goff, all of whom are being drafted ahead of Purdy.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Although Love's statistics, such as yards, touchdowns and completion percentage, regressed in his second season as the Packers' starting quarterback, the 26-year-old did have a better quarterback rating and QBR, signaling improvement as an overall NFL quarterback.

Unlike they did for Aaron Rodgers, the Packers brought in reinforcements at receiver for Love through the NFL Draft. Green Bay selected Matthew Golden No. 23 overall as the third wide receiver off the board to give Love another playmaker. The Packers also have Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, who is recovering from a torn ACL late last season, but will likely return later in the regular season, in an offense filled with options. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (2.12)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.28)

3. Saquon Barkley (2.34)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.78)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Justin Jefferson (8.56)

7. Christian McCaffrey (10.12)

8. Josh Jacob (10.12)

9. CeeDee Lamb (11.12)

10. Josh Allen (11.31)