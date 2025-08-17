After being a top-12 Fantasy quarterback in 2022 and 2023, a QB1 in many Fantasy football lineups, Trevor Lawrence dropped to 27th last year. Both injuries and ineffectiveness played a role in that, but a proven player who had a down 2024 has the potential to be a 2025 Fantasy football sleeper. He has a new head coach and coordinator, and they managed to get career years out of Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold last season. With a legit number one wideout in Brian Thomas, plus rookie Travis Hunter, Lawrence has no reason not to bounce back as an under-the-radar Fantasy football pick.

Other quarterbacks like C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love don't have as large bodies of work as Lawrence, but they also want to put last year behind them. That's motivation in itself to outperform where many have them in 2025 Fantasy football rankings. However, translating that motivation into on-field results is what their fans and Fantasy owners are hoping for. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. San Francisco's signal caller regressed statistically in 2024, partially because he dealt with a depleted receiving corps and a banged-up offensive line. He also dealt with his fair share of injuries, but he still averaged 20.5 Fantasy points per game.

The return of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey will help Purdy have a reliable check-down option as well as more one-on-one opportunities for his wide receivers. Purdy will have no shortage of offensive weapons at his disposal with McCaffrey, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson, a big reason why SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of fellow QBs like Bo Nix, Justin Fields and Jared Goff, all of whom are being drafted ahead of Purdy.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Texans receiver Christian Kirk. After a career-high of 1,108 yards in 2022, Kirk then saw his last two seasons end with him on injured reserve. He was then traded from Jacksonville to Houston in the offseason, where he projects for an every down role with the Texans, moving on from Stefon Diggs and with Tank Dell (knee) expected to miss the entire season.

Being a secondary option behind Nico Collins isn't a bad thing, considering the attention that the star wideout will command from defenses. Diggs was on pace for a 1,000-yard season a year ago before his injury, and Kirk was on pace for his second straight season with 1,000-plus yards in 2023 before his own injury. Playing in a contract year only adds motivation for the veteran, who should be on the radar as a Fantasy football 2025 sleeper. SportsLine's proven model puts him above the likes of Cooper Kupp and Michael Pittman, despite those two being drafted earlier on average. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (2.12)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.28)

3. Saquon Barkley (2.34)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.78)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Justin Jefferson (8.56)

7. Christian McCaffrey (10.12)

8. Josh Jacob (10.12)

9. CeeDee Lamb (11.12)

10. Josh Allen (11.31)