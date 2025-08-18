When football fans think of the AFC West and AFC East, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills jump out above the rest with their divisional dominance. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have one of the most underappreciated divisional championship reigns in recent history as the Bucs have won four straight NFC South titles, yet they don't garner the same respect as other consistent winners. Fantasy football players should be aware of Tampa Bay though, with Baker Mayfield coming off a QB4 season with Bucky Irving at RB13 and Mike Evans as WR14 for the No. 4 scoring team in the NFL.

Where should these Tampa Bay options fall in 2025 Fantasy football rankings? With Chris Godwin still recovering from a season-ending ankle injury, could Tampa Bay produce 2025 Fantasy football sleepers at receiver with young pass-catchers like Jalen McMillan or Emeka Egbuka? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. San Francisco's signal caller regressed statistically in 2024, partially because he dealt with a depleted receiving corps and a banged-up offensive line. He also dealt with his fair share of injuries, but he still averaged 20.5 Fantasy points per game.

The return of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey will help Purdy have a reliable check-down option as well as more one-on-one opportunities for his wide receivers. Purdy will have no shortage of offensive weapons at his disposal with McCaffrey, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson, a big reason why SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of fellow QBs like Bo Nix, Justin Fields and Jared Goff, all of whom are being drafted ahead of Purdy.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Commanders tight end Zach Ertz. The veteran tight end was the No. 2 option in the Washington passing attack last season, ranking second behind Terry McLaurin in receptions (66), yards (654) and targets (91). He added seven touchdowns. Although it didn't help Fantasy players, Ertz had his best game in the most important one of the season, posting 11 receptions for 104 yards on 16 targets against the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Ertz and Jayden Daniels' connection strengthened as the season progressed, with six of his seven touchdowns coming over the final seven games of the regular season. The model projects their chemistry to continue to grow. Even with Ertz turning 35 in November, he's proven to be a viable pass-catcher, and tight ends can still produce at an older age. Washington could limit Ertz's snaps, but the 6-5 target should be a red zone favorite. Given his ADP and his evolving chemistry with Daniels, Ertz can be a top sleeper for the 2025 Fantasy football season. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.82)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.48)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.11)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.21)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.22)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.33)

7. Derrick Henry (9.35)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.34)

9. De'Von Achane (10.38)

10. Ashton Jeanty (12.91)