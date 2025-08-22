Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams came into the NFL off a torn ACL at Alabama and the first-round pick only managed to contribute 25 catches over his first two seasons. However, Detroit's patience was rewarded in 2024 with Williams catching 58 passes for 1,001 yards and scoring eight total touchdowns. He was only the 48th wide receiver off the board on average prior to the season and he was a boon for anybody who took a flier on the speedster in the later rounds.

However, now Williams is a known quantity and managers are on the hunt for 2025 Fantasy football sleepers who can outperform their Fantasy football ADP just as he did last season.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. With Rashee Rice still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last season and likely to draw a suspension from the NFL for off-the-field issues, Worthy is in line to be the No. 1 receiver in Kansas City in his second season. The speedster from Texas caught 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns while also carrying the ball 20 times for 104 yards and three more scores as a rookie.

Andy Reid initially used gadgetry to scheme him open-field touches but he seemed to be developing a better rapport with Patrick Mahomes as the season went on. In his last three regular-season games, Worthy was targeted 31 times and caught 21 passes for 190 yards and scored three total touchdowns. Then in the postseason, Worthy added 19 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns in three games. He's the 28th wide receiver off the board on average this draft season but the model ranks him as its WR21 for 2025.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. The 30-year-old has been a consistent Fantasy football weapon in recent years, finishing as a TE1 in Fantasy points per game in every season since 2019. He is playing in one of the league's most dangerous offenses, and the Eagles will likely throw the ball more than they did last year.

Goedert averaged 11.8 PPR points per game in games when he played at least 60% of the snaps, which would have equaled the TE8 in Fantasy points per game. He commanded a 20.2% target share and averaged 55.1 receiving yards per game in that sample size. The model has Goedert ranked ahead of tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Evan Engram, who are both being drafted before him, on average, in Fantasy drafts. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Saquon Barkley (2.24)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Ja'Marr Chase (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.99)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Josh Jacobs (9.85)

7. Justin Jefferson (10.10)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.71)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.14)

10. Lamar Jackson (11.35)