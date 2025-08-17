Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished as the WR1 in Fantasy points per game last season, ranking first in targets, total touchdowns and receptions. Volume is not expected to be an issue for him again this season, so Chase is going to be the first player off the board in many 2025 Fantasy football drafts. While developing a sound Fantasy football strategy requires a strong opening round, owners also need to find 2025 Fantasy football sleepers later in the draft. Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving fit the bill last year, taking the starting job away from Rachaad White en route to a RB6 Fantasy finish.

Irving ranked third in missed tackles forced per attempt and commanded most of the team's red zone rushing attempts during the second half of the season. However, he is a much more popular Fantasy football pick this year, so his potential owners will have to consider that when they think about their 2025 Fantasy football lineups.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. San Francisco's signal caller regressed statistically in 2024, partially because he dealt with a depleted receiving corps and a banged-up offensive line. He also dealt with his fair share of injuries, but he still averaged 20.5 Fantasy points per game.

The return of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey will help Purdy have a reliable check-down option as well as more one-on-one opportunities for his wide receivers. Purdy will have no shortage of offensive weapons at his disposal with McCaffrey, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson, a big reason why SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of fellow QBs like Bo Nix, Justin Fields and Jared Goff, all of whom are being drafted ahead of Purdy.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. He still sits behind teammate Kenneth Walker III on Seattle's depth chart, but Charbonnet remains an elite Fantasy football handcuff. He made six starts last year, averaging 18.3 touches and 100.3 total yards in those appearances.

Walker has now missed 10 regular-season games over his first three years in the NFL, so Charbonnet could wind up getting significantly more playing time than projected. He ranked ninth in missed tackles forced per attempt among 46 qualified running backs last year, per Fantasy Points Data. The model has Charbonnet ranked ahead of seven running backs who are going off the board before him in average Fantasy drafts, providing value at his current ADP. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (2.12)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.28)

3. Saquon Barkley (2.34)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.78)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Justin Jefferson (8.56)

7. Christian McCaffrey (10.12)

8. Josh Jacob (10.12)

9. CeeDee Lamb (11.12)

10. Josh Allen (11.31)