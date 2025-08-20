There have been several powerhouse college football programs with a history of producing great NFL wide receivers, but perhaps no school has produced as many high-profile receivers in as short of a span as LSU in recent years. Odell Beckham Jr. started a cascade of great LSU WRs and now four of the first 10 wide receivers off the board in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts are LSU alums. Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. all enjoyed 1,000-yard seasons in 2024 and all four are being drafted in the first two rounds this season.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who has an ADP of 75. San Francisco's signal caller regressed statistically in 2024, partially because he dealt with a depleted receiving corps and a banged-up offensive line. He also dealt with his fair share of injuries, but he still averaged 20.5 Fantasy points per game.

The return of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey will help Purdy have a reliable check-down option as well as more one-on-one opportunities for his wide receivers. Purdy will have no shortage of offensive weapons at his disposal with McCaffrey, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson, a big reason why SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of fellow QBs like Bo Nix, Justin Fields and Jared Goff, all of whom are being drafted ahead of Purdy.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. After paying Mike Evans last offseason, it looked like Chris Godwin might be on his way out in Tampa Bay this offseason with an expiring contract as he came off a season-ending ankle injury. However, the Buccaneers managed to sign Godwin to a three-year contract extension worth $66 million to remain in Tampa Bay and now he'll look to pick up where he left off before the injury.

Godwin had 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns in seven games last season, which would have put him on pace for 121 catches for 1,399 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those all would have been career-highs and even with the Buccaneers spending a first-round pick on wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, there should be plenty of targets available for Godwin as Mike Evans enters his 12th season and in the second year of a two-year deal. The model ranks Godwin ahead of DeVonta Smith and Garrett Wilson, who are both being drafted a round earlier on average. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.77)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.09)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.18)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.54)

7. Derrick Henry (9.12)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.10)

9. De'Von Achane (10.74)

10. Ashton Jeanty (12.49)