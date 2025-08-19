The last time Justin Fields and Garrett Wilson took the field together, the two were working to prove themselves as NFL-caliber talents capable of playing in the NFL. The quarterback-receiver duo played two seasons together at Ohio State, with Fields leading the Big Ten in passing yards each of those years. Wilson had 723 yards and six touchdowns in his sophomore year at Ohio State before Fields declared for the NFL Draft. Now, the two are reunited in the NFL with the Jets, so how should the connection of the former college teammates factor into forming a 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy?

Fields has been a productive Fantasy football quarterback given his dual-threat ability when he's been a starter, and despite Wilson dealing with inconsistent quarterback play over his three NFL seasons, he's had more than 1,000 yards each season. How high should they both be in 2025 Fantasy football rankings, and should they be a stack to target in 2025 Fantasy football drafts? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. San Francisco's signal caller regressed statistically in 2024, partially because he dealt with a depleted receiving corps and a banged-up offensive line. He also dealt with his fair share of injuries, but he still averaged 20.5 Fantasy points per game.

The return of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey will help Purdy have a reliable check-down option as well as more one-on-one opportunities for his wide receivers. Purdy will have no shortage of offensive weapons at his disposal with McCaffrey, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson, a big reason why SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of fellow QBs like Bo Nix, Justin Fields and Jared Goff, all of whom are being drafted ahead of Purdy.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Cardinals running back James Conner. He rushed for a career-high 1,094 yards in his eighth NFL season last year with eight rushing touchdowns, his most since 2021. Conner added 47 receptions for 414 yards, both the second-most of his career. There were some doubts about Conner last season after the Cardinals selected Trey Benson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but Conner played more than 4x as many snaps as Benson as the team's unquestioned RB1.

Conner enters the 2025 season at the dreaded age 30, which has scared some people in 2025 Fantasy football drafts based on ADP results. The model views that as a mistake. Conner averaged 4.6 yards per carry last year after averaging 5.0 yards per carry the season before for his two most efficient rushing averages over his career. Conner was also at his healthiest last year, playing 16 games, as he's proving that nearing 30 doesn't always signal an impending decline. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.77)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.09)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.18)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.54)

7. Derrick Henry (9.12)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.10)

9. De'Von Achane (10.74)

10. Ashton Jeanty (12.49)