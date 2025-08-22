Taking advantage of value opportunities is one of the biggest keys when it comes to building a winning 2025 Fantasy football strategy. There are always Fantasy football sleepers available late in Fantasy football drafts, but it is not always easy to identify them. Recency bias is one factor that tends to highlight sleepers, as a poor campaign can steer Fantasy owners away from those players the following year. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was a Fantasy football bust last year, finishing as the QB11 despite being the fifth quarterback off the board.

Stroud was playing behind a bad offensive line and lost two wide receivers to season-ending injuries. He could be in line for a major bounce-back season with new weapons alongside him, so where should he go off the board in 2025 Fantasy football drafts? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who has an ADP of 75. San Francisco's signal caller regressed statistically in 2024, partially because he dealt with a depleted receiving corps and a banged-up offensive line. He also dealt with his fair share of injuries, but he still averaged 20.5 Fantasy points per game.

The return of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey will help Purdy have a reliable check-down option as well as more one-on-one opportunities for his wide receivers. Purdy will have no shortage of offensive weapons at his disposal with McCaffrey, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson, a big reason why SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of fellow QBs like Bo Nix, Justin Fields and Jared Goff, all of whom are being drafted ahead of Purdy.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. The 30-year-old has been a consistent Fantasy football weapon in recent years, finishing as a TE1 in Fantasy points per game in every season since 2019. He is playing in one of the league's most dangerous offenses, and the Eagles will likely throw the ball more than they did last year.

Goedert averaged 11.8 PPR points per game in games when he played at least 60% of the snaps, which would have equaled the TE8 in Fantasy points per game. He commanded a 20.2% target share and averaged 55.1 receiving yards per game in that sample size. The model has Goedert ranked ahead of tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Evan Engram, who are both being drafted before him, on average, in Fantasy drafts. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target, and which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.77)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.09)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.18)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.54)

7. Derrick Henry (9.12)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.10)

9. De'Von Achane (10.74)

10. Ashton Jeanty (12.49)