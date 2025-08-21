NFL players draw motivation from many different places, and playing for a new contract is one of those places. Breece Hall, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are among the many players entering the last years of their deals, giving them an extra incentive to perform to their best. That's something to keep in mind when crafting a 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy. Part of that strategy may involve glancing at a set of Fantasy football 2025 rankings, which, hopefully, are taking this factor into account.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who has an ADP of 75. San Francisco's signal caller regressed statistically in 2024, partially because he dealt with a depleted receiving corps and a banged-up offensive line. He also dealt with his fair share of injuries, but he still averaged 20.5 Fantasy points per game.

The return of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey will help Purdy have a reliable check-down option as well as more one-on-one opportunities for his wide receivers. Purdy will have no shortage of offensive weapons at his disposal with McCaffrey, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson, a big reason why SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of fellow QBs like Bo Nix, Justin Fields and Jared Goff, all of whom are being drafted ahead of Purdy.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. A three-time Pro Bowler, Andrews had his fewest receptions (55) and yards (673) since his rookie year as the emergence of Isaiah Likely meant fewer opportunities for Andrews. The veteran then had a disastrous end to the season with a couple of drops and a fumble in the Ravens' postseason loss. All of that has led many to sour on Andrews, but his redzone usage in 2024 shows how valuable he remains to Lamar Jackson and Baltimore.

Andrews' 11 touchdowns last year were a career high, were three more than any other tight end, and he was simply unstoppable inside the 20. He led the NFL in receiving scores in the redzone, not just amongst tight ends but amongst all players. Andrews had as many catches (13) in the redzone as Likely had targets, so the pecking order remains clear in that area. Andrews' ADP makes him a steal as a 2025 Fantasy football sleeper as the model slots him above Sam LaPorta, despite the Lion being drafted multiple rounds earlier on average. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.77)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.09)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.18)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.54)

7. Derrick Henry (9.12)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.10)

9. De'Von Achane (10.74)

10. Ashton Jeanty (12.49)