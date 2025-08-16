Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance last season, but those who used a high Fantasy football draft pick on him were ultimately left disappointed by his body of work. Mahomes finished as QB10 in Fantasy football rankings, which did not match his average draft position (ADP). Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold all finished ahead of Mahomes, and they were available much later in Fantasy football drafts. Is Mahomes destined to turn into one of the 2025 Fantasy football busts due to his ADP?

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are among the top Fantasy football quarterbacks, joining signal callers like Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts. Young quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix finished as top-10 quarterbacks last season, but will they suffer from the infamous sophomore slump? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. San Francisco's signal caller regressed statistically in 2024, partially because he dealt with a depleted receiving corps and a banged-up offensive line. He also dealt with his fair share of injuries, but he still averaged 20.5 Fantasy points per game.

The return of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey will help Purdy have a reliable check-down option as well as more one-on-one opportunities for his wide receivers. Purdy will have no shortage of offensive weapons at his disposal with McCaffrey, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson, a big reason why SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of fellow QBs like Bo Nix, Justin Fields and Jared Goff, all of whom are being drafted ahead of Purdy.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The Titans overhauled their receiving corps this offseason with the additions of veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson and rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor.

Ridley will serve as Tennessee's No. 1 receiver again in 2025 after totaling 64 catches for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns on 120 targets in his first season with the Titans. Ridley surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the third time in his career, and he's expected to serve as rookie quarterback Cam Ward's security blanket this season. SportsLine's model is calling for Ridley, who's being drafted in the seventh round on average, to outperform fellow WRs like Garrett Wilson, Courtland Sutton and Jameson Williams, all of whom are being drafted before him. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

