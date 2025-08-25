Drake London had a breakout campaign in 2024, finishing sixth amongst wideouts in Fantasy points, but the lack of buzz he's generating to potentially top receivers in points makes him a bit of a 2025 Fantasy football sleeper. Once Michael Penix Jr. became Atlanta's starter from Weeks 16-18, London led the NFL in both receiving yards (352) and targets (39). If London can maintain that pace over a full 17-game season, then he should blow past any 2025 Fantasy football projections that are set for him.

Only Justin Jefferson (1,046) had more yards before catch than London (944), so the short passes he's targeted on gives him even more value in Fantasy football PPR leagues. With London's Fantasy football ADP 2025 putting him outside the top 10 wideouts, all signs point to him greatly exceeding expectations. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. The veteran quietly had career highs in passing yards and completion percentage last year while tossing his second-most touchdown passes. He ranked 14th amongst quarterbacks in Fantasy points and was then traded from Seattle to Las Vegas. He'll reunite with Pete Carroll, who Smith had his two best statistical seasons under, and he'll get to play for new OC and offensive guru, Chip Kelly.

Despite a lack of success last year, the Raiders still managed to rank 13th in passing offense, even with a trio of backup-caliber quarterbacks starting for them. Brock Bowers may already be the best receiving tight end in the league, while the offense added a potentially generational running back talent in Ashton Jeanty. Out wide, Jakobi Meyers is coming off a 1,000-yard season, and rookie Dont'e Thornton is an explosive playmaker who led all of FBS with 25.4 yards per catch at Tennessee a year ago. The model puts Smith on par with C.J. Stroud in its 2025 Fantasy football rankings, despite Smith being drafted multiple rounds later on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. He wasn't on many people's radar during Fantasy football drafts last year, but the fifth-round pick was one of the most productive rookies in Fantasy football, rushing for 839 yards and five touchdowns while adding 38 receptions for 284 yards. Tracy became New York's unquestioned RB1 as the season progressed, playing at least 60% of snaps in eight of nine games. Despite the Giants selecting Cam Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and retaining veteran Devin Singletary, the model still has faith in Tracy, especially where he's going in 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

Tracy is being selected outside the top 30 running backs in Fantasy football this season, despite finishing as RB26 last year. The model expects Tracy to benefit from an improved Giants offense and likes his chances to emerge as a viable running back option with a high upside for 2025 Fantasy football lineups. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target, and which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Saquon Barkley (2.28)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.63)

3. Ja'Marr Chase (3.47)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.90)

5. Derrick Henry (5.57)

6. Christian McCaffrey (9.83)

7. Josh Jacobs (9.96)

8. Justin Jefferson (10.26)

9. Ashton Jeanty (10.86)

10. Josh Allen (11.25)