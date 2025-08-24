The popularity of Fantasy football continues to grow annually, and now with more creative leagues such as guillotine leagues, dynasty leagues, as well as your traditional season-long redraft Fantasy football leagues, there is so much to consider when forming a 2025 Fantasy football strategy. The more information available makes it even more important to find trustworthy sources when forming your 2025 Fantasy football rankings, and expert advice can help you save hours of going through transactions and depth charts to figure out what has changed from last year's Super Bowl to the first NFL Sunday on September 7.

Finding the correct sleepers and values in your 2025 Fantasy football drafts can make all the difference from being in the middle of the league to winning the championship prize in December. The New England Patriots ranked last in passing yards last season; however, with Drake Maye entering Year 2 and the addition of receivers like Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins, could the Patriots feature 2025 Fantasy football sleepers?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The 27-year-old has dealt with numerous concussions in recent seasons, which have capped his Fantasy ceiling. However, he spent the offseason finding ways to avoid unnecessary hits, according to head coach Mike McDaniel.

Tagovailoa is just two years removed from throwing for a league-high 4,626 yards, and he completed a league-best 72.9% of his throws last season. He still has a pair of elite receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, along with running back De'Von Achane, and former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller fresh out of retirement. At some point Tagovailoa is worth the injury risk, and the model believes that is the case at his current ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. He wasn't on many people's radar during Fantasy football drafts last year, but the fifth-round pick was one of the most productive rookies in Fantasy football, rushing for 839 yards and five touchdowns while adding 38 receptions for 284 yards. Tracy became New York's unquestioned RB1 as the season progressed, playing at least 60% of snaps in eight of nine games. Despite the Giants selecting Cam Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and retaining veteran Devin Singletary, the model still has faith in Tracy, especially where he's going in 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

Tracy is being selected outside the top 30 running backs in Fantasy football this season, despite finishing as RB26 last year. The model expects Tracy to benefit from an improved Giants offense and likes his chances to emerge as a viable running back option with a high upside for 2025 Fantasy football lineups. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Saquon Barkley (2.24)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Ja'Marr Chase (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.99)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Josh Jacobs (9.85)

7. Justin Jefferson (10.10)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.71)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.14)

10. Lamar Jackson (11.35)