The Carolina Panthers improved drastically following their Week 11 bye last season, and it paid off for anyone who had quarterback Bryce Young in their Fantasy football lineups. Young scored 145.12 Fantasy points in seven games, which were the sixth-most among quarterbacks during that stretch. He only averaged 9.7 Fantasy points in the first 21 starts of his career, but he averaged 20.7 during his strong finish to the 2024 season. Where does Young land in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings?

Despite his impressive numbers down the stretch last year, Young is going undrafted in most 2025 Fantasy football drafts. Finding 2025 Fantasy football sleepers can result in winning Fantasy football leagues, so Young is a player to evaluate this summer.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The 27-year-old has dealt with numerous concussions in recent seasons, which have capped his Fantasy ceiling. However, he spent the offseason finding ways to avoid unnecessary hits, according to head coach Mike McDaniel.

Tagovailoa is just two years removed from throwing for a league-high 4,626 yards, and he completed a league-best 72.9% of his throws last season. He still has a pair of elite receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, along with running back De'Von Achane, and former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller fresh out of retirement. At some point Tagovailoa is worth the injury risk, and the model believes that is the case at his current ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. The 30-year-old has been a consistent Fantasy football weapon in recent years, finishing as a TE1 in Fantasy points per game in every season since 2019. He is playing in one of the league's most dangerous offenses, and the Eagles will likely throw the ball more than they did last year.

Goedert averaged 11.8 PPR points per game in games when he played at least 60% of the snaps, which would have equaled the TE8 in Fantasy points per game. He commanded a 20.2% target share and averaged 55.1 receiving yards per game in that sample size. The model has Goedert ranked ahead of tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Evan Engram, who are both being drafted before him, on average, in Fantasy drafts. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Saquon Barkley (2.24)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.54)

3. Ja'Marr Chase (3.12)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (3.99)

5. Derrick Henry (5.69)

6. Josh Jacobs (9.85)

7. Justin Jefferson (10.10)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.71)

9. Ashton Jeanty (11.14)

10. Lamar Jackson (11.35)