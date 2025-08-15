Jayden Daniels isn't the first quarterback to stand out in his rookie season and then rapidly climb up Fantasy football rankings for the following year. This, however, doesn't always work out well for Fantasy football players targeting them in their second seasons. You don't need to go far back in history to find a prime example of this with Texans quarterback CJ Stroud being one of the first five quarterbacks off the board in many Fantasy football drafts last year after finishing at QB11 in his rookie season, and many expecting positive progression in Year 2. But Stroud was one of the biggest Fantasy football busts, finishing as QB18 overall and QB33 on a points-per-game basis.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders running back Raheem Mostert. The 33-year-old is now in Las Vegas after three seasons with Miami, getting set to be the primary backup to rookie Ashton Jeanty. Mostert averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on 85 attempts in 2024, so he is not a popular selection in current ADP data.

However, he is just two years removed from a 1,000-yard campaign when he scored 18 rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns. Jeanty is also heading into his first NFL season, so completely relying on star-like production from the onset could be risky. SportsLine's model has Mostert ranked ahead of other running backs like Jordan Mason, Nick Chubb and Tank Bigsby, so there is value on Mostert late in Fantasy drafts.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Although Love's statistics, such as yards, touchdowns and completion percentage, regressed in his second season as the Packers' starting quarterback, the 26-year-old did have a better quarterback rating and QBR, signaling improvement as an overall NFL quarterback.

Unlike they did for Aaron Rodgers, the Packers brought in reinforcements at receiver for Love through the NFL Draft. Green Bay selected Matthew Golden No. 23 overall as the third wide receiver off the board to give Love another playmaker. The Packers also have Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, who is recovering from a torn ACL late last season, but will likely return later in the regular season, in an offense filled with options. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.78)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.62)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.14)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.26)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.20)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.83)

7. Derrick Henry (10.14)

8. De'Von Achane (10.42)

9. Christian McCaffrey (11.09)

10. Malik Nabers (12.87)