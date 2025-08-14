Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Wide receiver tiers feature seven Round 1 picks in PPR, five in non-PPR
Ja'Marr Chase is No. 1, but here's how the rest of the WR rankings break down in Fantasy football for 2025
While 2024 was in many ways the Year of the Running Back, wide receivers are still the bedrock of PPR drafts in Fantasy. You should expect to see more receivers drafted in Round 1 of PPR leagues than running backs, as is evidenced by the wide receiver tiers below, while the inverse is true in non-PPR leagues. Obviously, managers need a healthy dose of both in Fantasy football drafts no matter the format, but how do you know when to dip into one versus the other?
That's where positional tiers come in. When drafting using the tiers below, you can feel confident you'll be able to identify the drop-off point in talent at each position throughout your drafts. That will help you know when it's time to take one of the last receivers in a tier and plan ahead to project whether similar players at a position will be available the next time you pick.
Below, you can find Dave Richard's wide receiver tiers for both PPR and non-PPR leagues. Use them and all of Dave's positional tiers as cheat sheets to help you have success in your Fantasy football drafts in 2025.
Wide receiver PPR tiers
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
M. Nabers NYG Malik Nabers NYG
A. St. Brown DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
P. Nacua LAR Puka Nacua LAR
B. Thomas Jr. JAC Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
J. Smith-Njigba SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
L. McConkey LAC Ladd McConkey LAC
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
D. Adams LAR Davante Adams LAR
M. Harrison Jr. ARI Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
D. Metcalf PIT DK Metcalf PIT
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
X. Worthy KC Xavier Worthy KC
T. McMillan CAR Tetairoa McMillan CAR
R. Rice KC Rashee Rice KC
G. Pickens DAL George Pickens DAL
J. Williams DET Jameson Williams DET
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
C. Ridley TEN Calvin Ridley TEN
J. Jeudy CLE Jerry Jeudy CLE
R. Pearsall SF Ricky Pearsall SF
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
S. Diggs NE Stefon Diggs NE
Z. Flowers BAL Zay Flowers BAL
J. Addison MIN Jordan Addison MIN
M. Golden GB Matthew Golden GB
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
R. Odunze CHI Rome Odunze CHI
J. Meyers LV Jakobi Meyers LV
D. Samuel WAS Deebo Samuel WAS
C. Kupp SEA Cooper Kupp SEA
E. Egbuka TB Emeka Egbuka TB
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
K. Coleman BUF Keon Coleman BUF
J. Jennings SF Jauan Jennings SF
C. Kirk HOU Christian Kirk HOU
J. Downs IND Josh Downs IND
K. Shakir BUF Khalil Shakir BUF
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
R. Shaheed NO Rashid Shaheed NO
J. Reed GB Jayden Reed GB
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
D. Mooney ATL Darnell Mooney ATL
C. Tillman CLE Cedric Tillman CLE
D. Douglas NE Demario Douglas NE
R. Doubs GB Romeo Doubs GB
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
L. Burden III CHI Luther Burden III CHI
J. Higgins HOU Jayden Higgins HOU
J. McMillan TB Jalen McMillan TB
Wide receiver non-PPR tiers
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
M. Nabers NYG Malik Nabers NYG
B. Thomas Jr. JAC Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
A. St. Brown DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
P. Nacua LAR Puka Nacua LAR
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
L. McConkey LAC Ladd McConkey LAC
D. Adams LAR Davante Adams LAR
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
D. Metcalf PIT DK Metcalf PIT
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
M. Harrison Jr. ARI Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI
X. Worthy KC Xavier Worthy KC
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
J. Smith-Njigba SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
J. Williams DET Jameson Williams DET
T. McMillan CAR Tetairoa McMillan CAR
R. Rice KC Rashee Rice KC
G. Pickens DAL George Pickens DAL
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
T. Hunter JAC Travis Hunter JAC
C. Ridley TEN Calvin Ridley TEN
J. Jeudy CLE Jerry Jeudy CLE
R. Pearsall SF Ricky Pearsall SF
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
S. Diggs NE Stefon Diggs NE
Z. Flowers BAL Zay Flowers BAL
J. Addison MIN Jordan Addison MIN
M. Golden GB Matthew Golden GB
R. Odunze CHI Rome Odunze CHI
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
D. Samuel WAS Deebo Samuel WAS
J. Meyers LV Jakobi Meyers LV
C. Kupp SEA Cooper Kupp SEA
E. Egbuka TB Emeka Egbuka TB
K. Coleman BUF Keon Coleman BUF
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
J. Jennings SF Jauan Jennings SF
R. Shaheed NO Rashid Shaheed NO
C. Kirk HOU Christian Kirk HOU
K. Shakir BUF Khalil Shakir BUF
D. Mooney ATL Darnell Mooney ATL
J. Reed GB Jayden Reed GB
J. Downs IND Josh Downs IND
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
R. Doubs GB Romeo Doubs GB
C. Tillman CLE Cedric Tillman CLE
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
D. Douglas NE Demario Douglas NE
J. Higgins HOU Jayden Higgins HOU
L. Burden III CHI Luther Burden III CHI
J. McMillan TB Jalen McMillan TB