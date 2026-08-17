Fantasy football rankings 2026: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by model that predicted Daniel Jones' big year

Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off on Thursday as the Fantasy football ADP continues to solidify. Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua and Jonathan Taylor are the players going off the board first on average. Rome Odunze, Tony Pollard and Dak Prescott have been some of the biggest preseason risers, according to the latest ADP data, while Luther Burden III, Jayden Daniels and Rico Dowdle are among the players who have been falling in drafts recently.

Who are the top 2026 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, busts and riskiest picks, and how should you approach your 2026 Fantasy football drafts? Before setting your 2026 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2026 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Daniel Jones would fully realize his potential in his first year in Indy. He was the QB10 before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 14. Jones finished the year as the QB17 as the model had him as a top-15 Fantasy quarterback entering 2025. Anyone who took a chance on him in Fantasy football drafts was surely rewarded when he was in the lineup.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021, calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023 and identifying Isiah Pacheco as a bust in 2025. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like A.J. Brown in 2020, Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2026 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and non-PPR leagues, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2026 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2026 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce. He was one of the top big-play receivers in the league last year, finishing second in the league with an average of 21.3 yards per reception. He finished the year as a top-25 Fantasy WR with a 47-1003-6 receiving line, cashing in on a four-year, $114 million contract extension.

He is rehabbing an ankle injury in camp, which might be one reason that he's slipped to an ADP of around No. 75 overall, down five slots in recent days. With Michael Pittman gone, however, SportsLine's model is extremely high on Pierce's outlook, ranking him above receivers such as Maik Nabers and Justin Jefferson, both of whom are going much earlier in Fantasy drafts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2026 here.

Top 2026 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2026 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is going off the board at pick No. 100. The second-year pro out of Ole Miss had a solid rookie season, throwing for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 487 yards and nine scores on the ground. He had a brief injury scare in Week 1 of the preseason, but was cleared and able to return to that game.

There's certainly some ongoing injury risk, but with an upgraded supporting cast and the return of Malk Nabers (ACL), Dart has a chance to be a steal at his current ADP. SportsLine's model ranks him ahead of players like Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford and Justin Herbert, all QBs being drafted before him. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2026 here.

Top 2026 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model identifies Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III. Walker's Fantasy stock is sky high after he was dominant in the playoffs last year as a key piece of Seattle's Super Bowl run. Now he joins a Kansas City backfield without a lot of competition, and he's going off the board at pick No. 21 overall on average in Fantasy drafts, up two slots in recent days.

Andy Reid's pass-first offense hasn't been friendly to running backs, however, from a Fantasy standpoint as no Kansas City back has cleared 1,000 yards on the ground since 2017. Walker also brings some injury risk after missing at least one game in 2022, 2023 and 2024. SportsLine's model ranks backs such as Jeremiyah Love, D'Andre Swift and Bucky Irving higher, making Walker a player to avoid in upcoming Fantasy drafts. See more Fantasy football busts 2026 here.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising tight end you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2026 Fantasy football drafts. This tight end is listed as a shocking top-8 option ahead of stars like Travis Kelce and Sam LaPorta. You can only see who it is, and the 2026 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2026 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which TE shocks the NFL with a top-8 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2026 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Daniel Jones' breakout season in 2025, and find out.

2026 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

Get Fantasy football cheat sheets at SportsLine.

1. Jahmyr Gibbs (1.33)

2. Bijan Robinson (1.94)

3. Ja'Marr Chase (4.01)

4. Puka Nacua (5.16)

5. Jonathan Taylor (5.33)

6. Christian McCaffrey (6.84)

7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (7.05)

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown (9.42)

9. James Cook (11.23)

10. De'Von Achane (11.66)

11. Ashton Jeanty (12.66)

12. Chase Brown (13.30)