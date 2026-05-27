Fantasy football rankings 2026: Sleepers, breakouts, busts via model that called Daniel Jones' big season

The 2026 NFL schedule is out and OTAs are running across the league, with training camp now less than two months away. Fantasy football drafts will be here before you know it, and how to value rookies is always a hot topic. Top picks like Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon span the gamut when it comes to their 2026 Fantasy football ADPs as some are projected to be instant impacts while others aren't even forecasted to start come Week 1. Rookies are always hard to predict when it comes to production but the same can be said about vets who changed teams such as Tua Tagovailoa, David Montgomery and D.J. Moore.

Having quality Fantasy football advice would help identify which old faces in new places will excel and which you should steer clear of with your Fantasy football 2026 picks. It could also find those lower-drafted rookies who be this year's version of Jacory Croskey-Merritt or Harold Fannin by producing for both their Fantasy and real-life teams. Before setting your 2026 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2026 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Daniel Jones would fully realize his potential in his first year in Indy. He was the QB10 before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 14. Jones finished the year as the QB17 as the model had him as a top-15 Fantasy quarterback entering 2025. Anyone who took a chance on him in Fantasy football drafts was surely rewarded when he was in the lineup.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021, calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023 and identifying Isiah Pacheco as a bust in 2025. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like A.J. Brown in 2020, Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2026 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and non-PPR leagues, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2026 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2026 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Buccaneers running back Kenneth Gainwell. The former Eagle set career highs across the board last year in Pittsburgh and finished with 1,023 scrimmage yards and 8 touchdowns. He then joined Tampa as a free agent, replacing Rachaad White, who departed for Washington. However, Gainwell should be more than just a backup to Bucky Irving considering the former's skill set and the latter's 2025 season.

Gainwell had 73 catches last year and is now joining a Bucs team that loves to target RBs as White has the third-most receptions at the position since 2022. Additionally, Irving struggled staying on the field last year, missing seven games with multiple injuries and ranked dead last amongst qualified players with just 3.4 yards per carry. Gainwell is coming off a career-best of 4.7 ypc and had as many touchdowns from inside the 10-yard-line (6) as Irving had carries from inside the 10. The model likes Gainwell ahead of clear-cut RB1s such as Tony Pollard and Chuba Hubbard. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2026 here.

Top 2026 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2026 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten. A fourth-round pick in 2025, Tuten had 386 yards and 7 touchdowns as a rookie in backing up Travis Etienne. The latter has since joined the Saints, putting Tuten atop the depth chart. He impressed when given opportunities as a rookie, scoring in all four games he had at least nine touches.

Tuten is a home-run threat in an offense in need of playmakers as he had the fastest 40-yard-dash time of any running back in the 2025 draft class. Etienne had nearly 1,400 total yards and 13 touchdowns a year ago, and Jacksonville loves to run the ball, ranking eighth in attempts in 2025. Tuten is set to break out as a sophomore and presents as a value pick in the mid-rounds of Fantasy football drafts 2026. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2026 here.

Top 2026 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model identifies Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. The newest Super Bowl-winning QB's on-field impact is undeniable, but that doesn't necessarily translate to Fantasy. Darnold plays in a run-first offense that ranked third in rushing attempts a year ago and just 29th in pass attempts. Even with limited opportunities, Darnold still led the NFL with 20 turnovers, as he had the second-most lost fumbles (6) and the third-most interceptions (14).

Add in that Darnold provides next to nothing as a rusher -- as he had under 100 rushing yards and 0 TDs last year -- and he has a low Fantasy ceiling. Losing Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III, won't make things easier for the quarterback as defenses are likely to devote more resources to stopping the pass than Seattle's run game. After finishing as the QB14 last year, SportsLine's advanced model has Darnold as the QB20 in its Fantasy football rankings 2026. See more Fantasy football busts 2026 here.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising tight end you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2026 Fantasy football drafts. This tight end is listed as a shocking top-8 option ahead of stars like Travis Kelce and Sam LaPorta. You can only see who it is, and the 2026 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2026 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which TE shocks the NFL with a top-8 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2026 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Daniel Jones' breakout season in 2025, and find out.