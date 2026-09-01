With NFL roster cuts now complete and only eight days remaining until the season opener, Fantasy football draft season is at its peak. The search for 2026 Fantasy football breakouts is on, and rookies are always a popular target. First-year players such as Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Kenyon Sadiq, and De'Zhaun Stribling are among the intriguing selections with Fantasy football picks. Breakouts can also be veterans who find the next level, so perhaps David Montgomery, Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze could fit the bill this season.

Which one of these Fantasy football rookies should you invest picks in, and which other overlooked players from around the league are set to burst onto the Fantasy scene this season? Before crafting your 2026 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2026 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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Last year, the model accurately predicted that Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan would comfortably outperform his ADP (WR28). The result: McMillan had 70 grabs for 1,014 yards and seven scores en route to being named Offensive Rookie of the Year. He finished as WR17 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and was a great addition to Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021, correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024 and calling Daniel Jones' huge 2025 season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2026, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2026 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2026 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, who has an ADP of No. 20 after finishing as the RB35 in PPR leagues a year ago. As a rookie, Hampton played in just nine games due to injury and finished with 737 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns. He finished as the RB35 but injuries shouldn't be a concern going forward. Hampton was a durable workhorse in college, not missing a game due to injury over his last two years at UNC, while leading the ACC in carries in both seasons.

His improved health is coupled with better health from Los Angeles' starting tackles, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, as the two Pro Bowlers combined for just six games a year ago. Their returns, plus the addition of former Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz gives Hampton one of the best O-lines in football. SportsLine's model slots him ahead of the likes of Kyren Williams and Javonte Williams, despite those two being drafted earlier on average. See more Fantasy football breakout picks here.

Another potential breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2026 have identified: Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. Willis had stints as a clear-cut backup for the Titans and Packers, and now he gets a chance to start for Miami after signing a three-year, $67.5 million deal in the offseason. There are major questions about his surrounding cast, but playing from behind can be a good thing from a Fantasy standpoint as quarterbacks often pile up big numbers late in that scenario.

His ability to run helps raise his floor substantially, but his ADP is only No. 151 overall. SportsLine's model ranks him above Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, Bo Nix and others being picked earlier, making Willis a sneaky later-round pick who can be a strong QB2 on a Fantasy roster and potentially much more. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2026 to pick here.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a young tight end to make a huge impact. The model ranks this player as a top-8 option ahead of more established stars like Travis Kelce and George Kittle. You can only see who it is, and the 2026 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2026 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target, and which TE shocks the NFL with a top-8 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2026 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Tetairoa McMillan's breakout rookie season, and find out.

2026 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

Get Fantasy football cheat sheets at SportsLine.

1. Jahmyr Gibbs (1.13)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.06)

3. Ja'Marr Chase (4.11)

4. Jonathan Taylor (5.29)

5. Puka Nacua (5.29)

6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6.49)

7. Christian McCaffrey (7.74)

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.47)

9. James Cook (9.26)

10. Chase Brown (12.21)

11. De'Von Achane (12.18)

12. Derrick Henry (13.76)