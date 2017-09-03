Fantasy Football Rankings & ADP 2017: Model that beat experts has surprising top 5 WRs

Julio Jones has a new offensive coordinator. Odell Beckham may miss Week 1. Michael Thomas has a new role in the Saints' offense. Dez Bryant hasn't broken 1,000 yards since 2014. Brandin Cooks has a new team.



The bottom line: The 2017 Fantasy Football rankings for wide receivers are wide open and have plenty of question marks. Luckily, the team at SportsLine has your back.

When it came to ranking players last season, their model out-performed human experts by 25 percent when there was a big difference in ranking -- four spots for a QB, seven for a RB, and nine for a WR. That could mean the difference between winning your league and missing the playoffs entirely.



SportsLine is sharing their PPR and non-PPR Fantasy Football cheat sheets right now, and they're available for every major site to help you dominate your draft. Here are the top five Fantasy Football wide receivers, according to SportsLine:



1. Julio Jones -- The Falcons' No. 1 wideout is SportsLine's No. 1-ranked receiver, and it isn't close. Jones has a ranking of 100 (the best possible score), and there's a steep 16-spot drop-off to the next wideout. Draft Jones with confidence and watch him pile up points week after week.



2. Antonio Brown -- Brown has an ADP that's a full pick better than Jones, but SportsLine says there's a huge gap between the two. Brown has 35 touchdowns over the last three seasons. Don't pick him over Jones, but he's an excellent consolation prize.



3. Jordy Nelson -- A shocker. Some experts would have Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, or A.J. Green listed at No. 3, but SportsLine's model ranks Nelson and Michael Thomas the same. Nelson posted a strong 97-1,257-14 stat line last season coming off injury and will receive plenty of targets with the effectiveness of the Packers' ground game still highly questionable. There's a steep 11-spot drop-off in SportsLine's fantasy football rankings between Brown and Nelson.



4. Michael Thomas -- Another shocker. With Brandin Cooks now on the Patriots, Thomas is the No. 1 wide receiver in the Big Easy. He quietly posted a 92-1,137-9 line last season. He has a fantasy football ADP five picks later than Nelson, but SportsLine projects them for the same output this season.



5. Mike Evans -- With Beckham's Week 1 availability up in the air, SportsLine's fantasy football rankings slot Mike Evans here. He has an ADP six spots better than Thomas, but SportsLine projects Thomas for a better season. Evans has a value of 70 in SportsLine's projections; Beckham is 69.



Looking for more Fantasy sleepers and rankings? SportsLine also is high on a wide receiver you can steal in the seventh round right now who will give you the same production as Alshon Jeffery, Keenan Allen, and even DeAndre Hopkins (all fourth-round ADPs). Visit SportsLine now to get premium Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that out-performed the experts and find out who.