Fantasy Football Rankings & ADP: 2018 Breakouts from model that nailed Kareem Hunt's huge season

Last year, Fantasy Football drafters largely wrote off Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt. In fact, the expert consensus rankings had Hunt well outside of the top 30 running backs. He was unproven in the pros, faced competition from backs like Charcandrick West and ran with a team that finished in the bottom half of the NFL in yards the previous season. The result: 11 total touchdowns and almost 1,800 yards from scrimmage, plus an NFL rushing title with 1,327 yards. His dual-threat ability helped Hunt's owners win matches week after week.

One breakout candidate you need to be all over this year: Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Now the No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh alongside Antonio Brown, Smith-Schuster will build on his seven-touchdown season in 2017. SportsLine's advanced computer model has Smith-Schuster ranked higher than players like Jarvis Landry (nine touchdowns last season), Brandin Cooks (seven) and Alshon Jeffery (nine). Wait on Smith-Schuster and watch the points roll in all season.

Another shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Coming off a 27-touchdown season in 2017, Cousins gets a new offense that features Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, which elevates his scoring ceiling dramatically. SportsLine has Cousins ranked higher than Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan and Jared Goff. Wait on quarterback and pluck Cousins off the draft board when the time is right.

SportsLine is also high on a pair of running backs who had fewer than five rushing touchdowns combined last season, but each carries a higher projected value than Jordan Howard (nine touchdowns last season), Mark Ingram (12) and LeSean McCoy (eight total touchdowns). This pick could be the difference between winning your fantasy football league and being shut out of the postseason.

