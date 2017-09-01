Fantasy Football Rankings & ADP: Advanced computer model picks picks top-five running backs

Ezekiel Elliott is suspended six games. DeMarco Murray and Leonard Fournette have major health questions. Rookies like Dalvin Cook , Kareem Hunt , and Christian McCaffrey are unproven.



This year's Fantasy Football rankings for running backs are wide open.

When it came to ranking players last season, their model out-performed human experts by 25 percent when there was a big difference in ranking -- four spots for a QB, seven for a RB, and nine for a WR.



Here are the top five running backs, according to SportsLine:



1. David Johnson -- There's a debate between David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell at No. 1, but SportsLine has Johnson with a positional ranking of 100 (the best possible score) and Bell slightly behind at 98. With more passing game work coming, Johnson is poised for a monster season, even coming off injury.



2. Le'Veon Bell -- He's played in just 18 games over the past two seasons, so his availability is a concern. When Bell is on the field, however, he's driving one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. He has an ADP of 2.25 compared to Johnson's 1.22 and logged 75 catches last year (15th in the league), a huge boost in PPR leagues.



3. LeSean McCoy -- The Bills' offense may be in shambles, but it still funnels through McCoy, who had 50 receptions last year, adding valuable points for your Fantasy team. The ADP of McCoy and Freeman are two picks apart, but SportsLine has the two ranked virtually the same. Draft McCoy with confidence.



4. Devonta Freeman -- SportsLine's model was all over Freeman last season despite splitting time with Tevin Coleman . The result was his second straight 11-TD campaign. Their ADPs may be two picks apart, but Freeman and McCoy are projected for the same output, according to SportsLine.



5. Jordan Howard -- Here's a shocker. Most experts would put Jay Ajayi , DeMarco Murray, or Melvin Gordon here, but SportsLine is higher on Howard, whose ADP is a full round later than Freeman's. Howard could see even more work with WR Cameron Meredith (torn ACL) out for the season. Draft another stud with your first pick and then steal Howard in the second round.



