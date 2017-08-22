Fantasy Football Rankings: ADP and sleepers from same model that called LeGarrette Blount's breakout year

Last season, LeGarrette Blount was the 33rd running back off the board in CBS fantasy football league drafts, lower than guys like Matt Jones and Chris Ivory.

The result: a league-leading 18 TDs and a place in the New England Patriots' record book.

The team at SportsLine was all over Blount from the start. Their model had him as a top-12 running back, and anyone who listened to their advice probably made a run at their league title.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing their cheat sheets for this season.



SportsLine's cheat sheets, which are available for leagues on any major fantasy football site, are updated four times a day. Any big injuries or depth chart moves will be reflected almost instantly, so you never have to worry about having old intel.

One fantasy football sleeper you need to be all over: Falcons RB Tevin Coleman. He's fresh off 11 total TDs last season, but drafters are sleeping on him until the fifth round. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Coleman than Leonard Fournette and Lamar Miller, who have a third-round ADP. Don't sleep on Coleman - he could be your ticket to the fantasy football playoffs.

Another shocker: Redskins WR Jamison Crowder. Many drafters will be focused on TE Jordan Reed in Washington's offense, but SportsLine's model says you should be all-in on Crowder, the Redskins' new No. 1 receiver. You can get Crowder in the seventh round, but SportsLine projects him for more points than Julian Edelman (fifth-round ADP) and new Giants WR Brandon Marshall (sixth-round ADP).

At QB, don't sleep on Philip Rivers. The Chargers QB was fourth in the NFL with 33 TDs last season, but isn't being taken until the eighth round. SportsLine has him ranked ahead of the overly trendy Derek Carr (sixth-round ADP) and Dak Prescott (seventh-round ADP).



SportsLine also is high on two running backs you can get in the ninth round who will out-perform backs like C.J. Anderson (fifth round), Blount (seventh), and Doug Martin (eighth round).



So what fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what huge running backs can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called LeGarrette Blount's huge breakout last season and find out.