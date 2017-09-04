Fantasy Football Rankings and ADP 2017: Advanced computer model picks top 5 QBs

Tom Brady just lost Julian Edelman to an ACL tear. Drew Brees just lost Brandin Cooks to the Patriots. Cam Newton's rotator cuff has him tumbling down some experts' Fantasy Football rankings.

The bottom line? There are plenty of issues surrounding just about every NFL quarterback, and that means treacherous waters to navigate when you draft. Luckily, the team at SportsLine has your back.

When it came to ranking players last season, their model out-performed human experts by 25 percent when there was a big difference in ranking -- four spots for a QB, seven for a RB, and nine for a WR. That could mean the difference between a league title and missing the playoffs.



SportsLine is sharing its fantasy football cheat sheets right now, and they're available for every major site to help you dominate your draft. Here are the top five quarterbacks, according to SportsLine:



1. Aaron Rodgers -- R-E-L-A-X. Rodgers is SportsLine's top-ranked quarterback, and it isn't close. He has a value of 100 (the highest possible score) and there's a steep 13-spot drop-off to the No. 2 QB. Draft Rodgers as the top-rated QB with confidence.



2. Tom Brady -- Julian Edelman had 98 catches last season, which could mean a drop in productivity for Brady. Still, a 28:2 TD:INT ratio last season can't go overlooked. SportsLine's advanced computer model has Brady and Matt Ryan ranked equally.



3. Matt Ryan -- There's a one-round ADP difference between Brady and Ryan, but SportsLine says you'll get the same productivity out of both. Grab another stud in the second round and then steal Ryan with your next pick.



4. Drew Brees -- He's thrown for 30-plus touchdowns the past nine seasons, but will be missing his top receiver (Cooks, now in New England). WR Willie Snead is suspended three games, further denting Brees' upside. Brees and Ryan have the same ADP of 24, but SportsLine says Ryan is the better bet.



5. Cam Newton -- Here's a shocker. Some experts would slot Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston here, but SportsLine projects Newton to beat them all. His shoulder injury means many drafters are all off Newton, but SportsLine's model has him finishing top-five at his position. With Christian McCaffrey in the fold and Kelvin Benjamin looking rejuvenated in the preseason (4-36-1 in preseason week 3), Newton has another big playmaker on offense. Don't let his fifth-round ADP fool you.



Looking for more Fantasy sleepers and rankings? SportsLine also is high on a quarterback you can steal in the eighth round right now who will give you the same production as Kirk Cousins (sixth-round ADP), Derek Carr (sixth), and even Russell Wilson (fifth). Visit SportsLine now to get premium Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that out-performed the experts and find out who.