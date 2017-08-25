Fantasy Football Rankings and ADP: Advanced computer model picks top five running backs

Ezekiel Elliott is suspended six games. DeMarco Murray and Leonard Fournette have major health questions.



The bottom line: This year's Fantasy Football rankings for running backs is wide open. Luckily, the team at SportsLine has your back.

SportsLine is sharing their Fantasy Football cheat sheets right now, and they're available for every major Fantasy site to help you dominate your draft. Here are the top five running backs, according to SportsLine:



1. David Johnson -- There's a debate this year between David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell at No. 1, but SportsLine has Johnson with a positional ranking of 100 (the best possible score) and Bell a bit behind at 95. With more passing game work coming, Johnson is poised for a monster season.



2. Le'Veon Bell -- He's played in just 18 games over the past two seasons, so his availability is a major concern. When Bell is on the field, he's driving one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. He has an ADP of 2.26 compared to Johnson's 1.25.



3. LeSean McCoy -- While some analysts would put Bell, Johnson and McCoy in the same tier, the team at SportsLine projects a steep drop-off from Bell to McCoy. Still, Shady had over 1,600 yards from scrimmage last season and projects for even more work this year. Just don't lump him in with the two top-ranked RBs.



4. Devonta Freeman -- SportsLine's model was all over Freeman last season despite competition from Tevin Coleman. The result was his second straight 11-TD campaign. Their ADPs may be more than two picks apart, but Freeman and McCoy are projected for the same output, according to SportsLine. Don't reach for McCoy.



5. Jordan Howard -- Here's a shocker. Most experts would slot Jay Ajayi or Melvin Gordon here, but SportsLine is high on Howard, whose ADP is a full round later than Freeman's. Draft another stud with your first pick and then snatch Howard up in the second round.



