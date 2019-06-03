Fantasy Football Rankings Breakdown: Counting down from No. 150 to No. 1
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning with players 150 through 121.
OTAs are in the rearview mirror. Minicamps are going down now. Training camp is just a bit more than a month away.
Sure, you could just start doing your research in July and August and do fine, but we want you to do better than fine. We want you to win your league running away, and the best way to do that is to get a head start on the competition. That's why we're expanding our Fantasy football offseason coverage this season. Beginning with our in-depth breakdown of the top 150 players in Fantasy for 2019.
We've taken the consensus of our expert's rankings and we're going to be working our way through them all this week, starting from No. 150 Monday and working our way to No. 1 Friday. We'll have a Fantasy Football Today live special on CBS Sports HQ each day of the week at noon with Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, and a slew of guests to take you through each player, along with special episodes of our Fantasy Football Today podcast each day.
In the coming weeks and months, we'll be filling you in on sleepers, breakouts, and busts, breaking out each position into tiers, and everything else you need to know come Draft Day. By the end of this week, you'll know these players as well as our experts, and that's a great start to your research.
CBS Fantasy Football Top-150 Rankings
Consensus of Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings' ranks
144. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
139. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN
125. Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR
121. Albert Wilson, WR, MIA
Nos. 120-1 coming Tuesday through Friday.
